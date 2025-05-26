Trans Canada Trail partners with community groups to honour volunteers and their impact on the world's longest trail

OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Trans Canada Trail is excited to join communities throughout the country to celebrate International Trails Day 2025 on June 7. Events in nine provinces and two territories will highlight the dedication of volunteers and community groups in preserving the 29,000-kilometre trail system that connects Canada from coast to coast to coast.

These 13 celebrations will showcase the many ways local volunteers contribute to the nationwide Trail's maintenance and improvement. Each location will offer its own unique way for the public to engage with the Trail, with activities ranging from trail clean ups and tree planting to fun runs and guided trail tours.

Celebrated annually on the first Saturday in June, International Trails Day is a celebration of trails and what they mean to communities around the world.

"When we come together to celebrate the Trail, we celebrate what it means to be Canadian," says Mathieu Roy, Chief Executive Officer of Trans Canada Trail. "Nature is essential to Canada's national identity and trails are a vital way for people across the country to enjoy our vast natural landscape. International Trails Day is a perfect time to recognize how our trails connect us not only to nature, but to one another as well."

International Trails Day 2025 Event Locations

All events are free and open to the public and media.

Alberta : High Rockies Trail, Kananaskis

: High Rockies Trail, British Columbia : Sea to Sky Trail, Pemberton

: Sea to Sky Trail, Pemberton Manitoba : Crow Wing Trail, St. Pierre-Jolys ; North Whiteshell Trail, Seven Sisters Falls

: Crow Wing Trail, ; North Whiteshell Trail, New Brunswick : Fundy Footpath, St. Martins

: Fundy Footpath, Nova Scotia : Westville /Stellarton Trail, Westville ; Forest of Hope Trail, Potlotek

: /Stellarton Trail, ; Forest of Hope Trail, Potlotek Ontario : Waterfront Trail, Thunder Bay

: Waterfront Trail, Prince Edward Island : Confederation Trail, Morell

: Confederation Trail, Quebec : La Montagnarde, Eastman

: La Montagnarde, Saskatchewan : Wakamow Valley Trail, Moose Jaw

: Wakamow Valley Trail, Northwest Territories : Town of Hay River Trail, Hay River

: Town of Hay River Trail, Yukon : The Carmacks Boardwalk, Carmacks

These events mark the culmination of the 2025 Trail Care Grant program, which is generously supported by Athletic Brewing, Columbia Sportswear, and Toyota Canada. This annual program provides funding to local trail groups, enabling them to undertake projects that enhance trail sections and support volunteer initiatives.

For more information on each event and how to participate, visit tctrail.ca/events/international-trails-day-2025.

Resources

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail system in the world and it is always growing. It reaches every province and territory and connects all three of Canada's coastlines. Each section of the Trans Canada Trail is managed locally and supports different activities and community needs.

Trans Canada Trail is the organization that advocates for, stewards and champions Canada's nationwide trail system. It is a registered charity that receives funding from the Government of Canada (through Parks Canada), various provincial and municipal governments, and generous donors.

SOURCE Trans Canada Trail

Media Contact: Justin Fauteux, Manager, Media and Public Relations, [email protected]