Annual funding program helps promote volunteerism on the Trail and support volunteer-led projects

OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Trans Canada Trail is proud to announce $248,250 in funding to 222 community groups across the country as part of this year's Trail Care funding program.

Trail Care grants provide direct support to local trail groups, recognizing the essential role volunteers play in sustaining and improving the Trans Canada Trail nationwide. The program encourages volunteer engagement along the Trail and helps fund community-driven initiatives like volunteer training and appreciation, trail cleanups and repairs, tree planting, and other maintenance projects.

Now in its sixth year, the Trail Care program has engaged thousands of volunteers across the country.

"The dedication of volunteers is at the heart of the Trans Canada Trail," says Stacey Dakin, Chief Program Officer at Trans Canada Trail. "These grants empower local trail groups to continue their work in keeping the Trail safe, accessible, and welcoming for everyone, while building their volunteer networks to get even more people involved in this ongoing nationwide project. The hard work of volunteers across the country connects communities and contributes to a deeply meaningful shared national experience."

This year's grant recipients come from all 10 provinces plus the Yukon and Northwest Territories, reinforcing the Trail's role as a symbol of national unity. From bustling urban centres to remote rural landscapes, volunteer-led efforts to keep the Trail safe and accessible to all reflect a collective commitment to outdoor recreation, environmental stewardship, and community well-being.

Spanning 29,000 kilometres from coast to coast to coast, the Trans Canada Trail may be a national project, but its impacts on the local and individual level are significant.

In addition to the Trail Care program, Trans Canada Trail helps fund projects across the country ranging from major and minor trail maintenance to accessibility and inclusion initiatives to climate emergency support. The organization also offers a Trails Support Program for First Nation, Métis and Inuit Communities and a National Youth Employment Program.

This year's Trail Care program is generously supported by Athletic Brewing Company, Columbia Sportswear and Toyota Canada.

2025 Trail Care Grants by province:

Alberta : $18,750

: British Columbia : $18,750

: Manitoba : $21,250

: New Brunswick : $20,000

: Newfoundland and Labrador : $13,750

and : Northwest Territories : $2,500

: Nova Scotia : $41,000

: Ontario : $58,000

: Prince Edward Island : $5,000

: Quebec : $27,500

: Saskatchewan : $18,000

: Yukon : $3,750

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail system in the world and it is always growing. It reaches every province and territory and connects all three of Canada's coastlines. Each section of the Trans Canada Trail is managed locally and supports different activities and community needs.

Trans Canada Trail is the organization that advocates for, stewards and champions Canada's nationwide trail system. It is a registered charity that receives funding from the Government of Canada (through Parks Canada), various provincial and municipal governments, and generous donors.

