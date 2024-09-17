Independent validation highlights Trans Canada Trail's excellence in governance and operational standards

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Trans Canada Trail has joined other leading Canadian nonprofit organizations by earning accreditation through Imagine Canada's National Standards Program.

This notable accreditation recognizes Trans Canada Trail's commitment to accountability, governance, transparency, and best practices. Imagine Canada, the umbrella organization for the charitable and nonprofit sector, offers the only national accreditation program that is designed for all Canadian charities and nonprofits.

"Receiving this accreditation means a great deal to us as an organization," says Meghan Reddick, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at Trans Canada Trail. "It reflects our unwavering dedication to operating with the highest standards of responsibility and transparency. As a national charity, we receive incredible support from our donors and partners, and this accreditation demonstrates that we are dedicated to making a significant and positive impact with every donation received."

In order to qualify for Imagine Canada's Standards Program, charitable organizations must demonstrate excellence in five fundamental areas: board governance; financial accountability and transparency; fundraising; staff management; and volunteer involvement. To earn this accreditation, Trans Canada Trail completed a rigorous independent peer review of the organization's operating and governance practices.

"Maintaining high standards of accountability, governance and transparency is central to a successful nonprofit organization," says Michael Lindsay, outgoing Chair of Trans Canada Trail's Board of Directors. "Receiving Imagine Canada accreditation is a testament to the operational excellence of Trans Canada Trail in all of these areas. This notable achievement speaks to the hard work and commitment of so many people at all levels of the organization."

"Earning this accreditation assures our donors that they are supporting an organization that holds itself to the highest standards possible," adds Jane Pepino, Chair of the Trans Canada Trail Foundation's Board of Directors. "We are strongly committed to operating in a responsible, transparent manner; and Imagine Canada's recognition provides independent validation of that commitment. This will help create opportunities for us to reach new heights in our role advocating for, stewarding and championing Canada's nationwide trail system."

As Canada's national trail organization, funds raised by Trans Canada Trail go towards supporting projects on local trails in every province and territory.

These initiatives range from minor repairs and clean-up efforts to substantial trail upgrades and climate emergency mitigation. During the 2023-2024 fiscal year, Trans Canada Trail provided more than $5.3 million in funding to 500+ trail groups.

Canada's national trail system has proven to be vital force in boosting the country's environment, economy, and the well-being of its residents and visitors. According to a research study published in September 2023, the Trans Canada Trail provides $23.1 billion in annual economic impact, while contributing $1.7 billion in annual healthcare savings and $82 million per year in environmental resilience.

By receiving Imagine Canada Accreditation, Trans Canada Trail joins other leading Canadian nonprofits including YMCA Canada, the Canadian Mental Health Association, United Way, SickKids Foundation, the World Wildlife Fund, Food Banks Canada and Habitat for Humanity Canada among many others.

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail system in the world and it is always growing. It reaches every province and territory, and connects all three of Canada's coastlines. Each section of the Trans Canada Trail is managed locally and supports different activities and community needs.

Trans Canada Trail is the organization that advocates for, stewards and champions Canada's nationwide trail system. It is a registered charity that receives funding from the Government of Canada (through Parks Canada), various provincial and municipal governments, and generous donors.

About Imagine Canada

Imagine Canada is a national, bilingual charitable organization whose cause is Canada's charities. Through advocacy efforts, research and social enterprises, Imagine Canada helps strengthen charities, nonprofits and social entrepreneurs so they can better fulfill their missions. Their vision is of a strong Canada where charities work together alongside business and government to build resilient and vibrant communities.

