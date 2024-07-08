VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is dedicated to investigating and prosecuting individuals who import firearms parts to make and distribute unregulated 3D printed guns.

On June 19, 2024, the CBSA charged Brodie Alexander McDonald under the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC) with one count of each of the following:

Weapons trafficking under S.99(1) of the CCC

Possession of Prohibited Firearm S.91(1) of the CCC

Possession of Prohibited Device S.91(2) of the CCC

Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition under S.95(1) of the CCC

The CBSA's Pacific Region Criminal Investigations Section began its investigation in December 2022 after a shipment addressed to McDonald containing firearm parts was intercepted at the Vancouver International Mail Centre. Earlier that year, McDonald had also received packages containing suspected frame rails that are used to manufacture 3D printed firearms.

On June 20, 2023, CBSA criminal investigators, with assistance of the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant on a residence in Langley, B.C. A number of items were seized, including:

One loaded 3D printed Glock 19 semiautomatic pistol

Two 3D printed lower receivers, completion kits for Polymer 80 firearms

One suppressor

3D Printer and filament

McDonald's first court appearance is scheduled for July 9, 2024.

"The Canada Border Services Agency is committed to intercepting the importation of parts used for the production of prohibited guns. We work hard to keep Canadians safe and investigate and prosecute those who break Canada's laws."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

Between January 1 and October 31, 2023, the CBSA kept over 800 firearms and 21,900 prohibited weapons off our streets in the continued efforts to keep our communities safe.

Prohibited firearms and devices are high-risk commodities and keeping them out of Canada is a CBSA enforcement priority.

is a CBSA enforcement priority. The CBSA screens goods, including international mail and courier items, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

