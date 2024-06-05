OTTAWA, UNCEDED, UNSURRENDERED TERRITORY OF THE ANISHINABE ALGONQUIN NATION, ON, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and the Anishinabe Algonquin Nation

The Grand Chief, Chiefs, and Councils from the Anishinabion, design, and governance for the national space for Indigenous Peoples, including a dedicated space that will provide the Anishinabe Algonquin Nation with a permanent presence in the Parliamentary Precinct.

This agreement is the result of a multi-year collaboration between the Anishinabe Algonquin Nation and the Government of Canada, and the tireless commitment and dedication from all parties to establish a permanent presence for the host Nation.

The traditional ceremony took place in Canada's Parliamentary Precinct today, located in downtown Ottawa, at the future home of the dedicated Algonquin space. With the signing of this historic agreement, Canada will move forward with the Anishinabe Algonquin Nation and National Indigenous Organizations (Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Métis National Council) to develop the long-term vision, design, and governance for the national space for Indigenous Peoples, including a dedicated space that will provide the Anishinabe Algonquin Nation with a permanent presence in the Parliamentary Precinct. To move this vision to reality, the Anishinabe Algonquin Nation will host engagement sessions with community members and experts on the long-term development of their dedicated space. This space will be an important sign of recognition that the Parliamentary Precinct is on the traditional and unceded territory of the Algonquin and reflects the government's commitment to work on a nation-to-nation basis with Indigenous Peoples.

Quotes

"For our Anishinabe Algonquin Nation members to see us acquire our own space in the heart of our territory means everything. This agreement truly demonstrates the recognition of the host Nation by Canada and an act toward reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. We look forward to our 11 communities visioning exercise to shape the future dedicated Algonquin space. I extend my utmost gratitude to former Grand Chief Verna Polson for her sacrifice on behalf of us—the Anishinabe Algonquin—that got us to where we are today. To our federal partners, CIRNAC and PSPC migwetch for your teams' efforts and collaboration at the table and on the ground. Our work and commitment to building our dedicated Algonquin Space will be seen by our future generations and that is something to be proud of."

Grand Chief Savanna McGregor, Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council

"The establishment of a dedicated Algonquin space in the Parliamentary Precinct for the Anishinabe Algonquin Nation not only fulfills our government's promise but also demonstrates our unwavering commitment to fostering a nation-to-nation relationship. This space will stand as a lasting and proud symbol of our renewed partnership, mutual respect, and shared future aspirations."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"This dedicated Algonquin space in the Parliamentary Precinct reflects the rich history and culture of the Anishinabe Algonquin Nation and marks an important step towards meaningful reconciliation. We are committed to collaborating closely with the Anishinabe Algonquin Nation to ensure their vision shapes the concept and design and helps to develop a continued and distinct presence on their traditional territory."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Quick fact

Budget 2024 proposed to provide $4.2 million over two years, starting in 2024–25, to support Indigenous partners to engage their membership on the long-term redevelopment of the 119 Sparks and 100 Wellington properties into a national space for Indigenous Peoples, including a dedicated space for Algonquin people.

