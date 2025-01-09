Toyota Canada's "Million Meals" target brings together its employees and dealers to tackle food insecurity across the country

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Toyota Canada today announced a $300,000 donation to Food Banks Canada, kickstarting the company's goal to provide a Million Meals to Canadians living with food insecurity.

Toyota set to provide a Million Meals to Canadians, starting with a $300,000 donation to Food Banks Canada (CNW Group/Toyota Canada Inc.)

Food Banks Canada reports that there will be over two million Canadians visiting a food bank this month – a record high. To address this urgent need, and to build on the company's efforts to support food security in Canada during and since the pandemic, Toyota Canada has introduced "Toyota Million Meals" - national plan to provide one million meals through corporate donations, employee efforts and dealer network programs like Toyota Cars For Good™.

"We believe no one should have to wonder where their next meal will come from," said Leslie Miller, Vice President, Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer, Toyota Canada. "The Toyota Million Meals goal is about uniting our resources, efforts and compassion to help build stronger, more food-secure communities across Canada. We're proud to partner with national organizations like Food Banks Canada who are on the front lines every day."

In early 2020, Toyota Canada and its dealers contributed over $1 million to local food banks nationwide. They've continued to provide support since that time, and today's contribution to Food Banks Canada further demonstrates the company's commitment to supporting one of Canada's most pressing needs – food security.

"Right now, it is a difficult time for many of our family and friends across the country with food bank usage at its highest in Canadian history, with the need for food banks nearly doubling in only five years," shared Kirstin Beardsley, Chief Executive Officer, Food Banks Canada. "Thanks to the generosity of partners like Toyota Canada, this will ensure that food banks can continue to meet the increasing demand and provide essential resources to our neighbours in need."

Toyota's recent support for food security also includes a $100,000 donation to Breakfast Club of Canada, announced in September. Together, these contributions reflect a holistic approach to supporting food security, targeting both immediate relief and long-term solutions.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing food insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 5,500 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours, who – this year – made over 2 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $829 million in food supports and over $245 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over six million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Clarington and Vancouver. Toyota also operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than 11 million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h hybrid, as well as Lexus NX 250, NX 350 and NX 350h hybrid. The company has sold more than 20 million electrified vehicles worldwide and is the number one seller of electrified vehicles in Canada.

SOURCE Toyota Canada Inc.

Hanan Ismail, [email protected]