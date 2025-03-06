Toyota Canada partners with the Northern Super League as exclusive automotive partner

TORONTO, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Toyota Canada is proud to announce its partnership with the Northern Super League (NSL), Canada's first professional women's soccer league.

As the League and Clubs' exclusive automotive partner, Toyota reaffirms its commitment to supporting athletes and sport in Canada and connecting with fans and consumers through the passions that matter most to them.

Through this partnership, Toyota is investing in the future of women's soccer, helping to create new opportunities for athletes, fans and communities to connect and grow the game.

"Soccer is more than a game – it's a powerful force for what matters most, uniting Canadians from coast to coast to coast," said Cyril Dimitris, President and CEO, Toyota Canada. "We're proud to support the continued growth of women's soccer in Canada through this partnership with the Northern Super League."

Kicking off in April 2025, the NSL represents a milestone for women's sports in Canada, with six clubs from Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Halifax set to compete at the highest level. Toyota's support will extend beyond the pitch, helping each club deepen its connection with local communities, fostering grassroots development, and elevating the fan experience. By investing in these clubs, Toyota is playing a key role in strengthening the league's foundation and growing the game across the country.

"The Northern Super League was built to create opportunities — for players, for fans, and for communities across Canada," said Diana Matheson, Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Northern Super League. "Having Toyota as a partner strengthens our ability to deliver on that vision. Their support of all six clubs will help bring the league to life in cities across the country, inspiring the next generation and ensuring the long-term success of professional women's soccer in Canada."

About the Northern Super League

The Northern Super League is Canada's first professional women's soccer league, launching on April 16th, 2025 with six founding clubs: Halifax Tides FC, Montréal Rose s , Ottawa Rapid FC, AFC Toronto, Calgary Wild FC, and Vancouver Rise FC. Built by players and supporters, the League is rooted in global best practices and strives to champion Canadian excellence in sport, equity and inclusion. For more information and updates, visit www.NSL.ca.

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over six million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Clarington and Vancouver. Toyota also operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than eleven million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX and RX hybrid, as well as Lexus NX and NX hybrid. The company has sold more than 24 million electrified vehicles worldwide and is the number one seller of electrified vehicles in Canada.

