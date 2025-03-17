Company redefined the luxury automobile market when it launched in 1990

TORONTO, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Like leather, wine and cheese, Lexus is one of those things that just gets better with time. Since its 1989 debut in the US, the automaker has evolved into a global luxury lifestyle brand.

It started with more than 1,400 engineers, 2,300 technicians, and two billion dollars. Lexus launched into the market with a clear vision in mind: To craft the finest automobiles ever built. Achieving this required building 450 prototypes, registering 200 new patents, and logging 3,000,000 km in test vehicles. The result was the first Lexus LS 400. Lexus unveiled this flagship sedan in 1989 in the US, along with the Lexus ES 250. The company brought its vision to Canada in 1990, a year after its debut south of the border. Emphasizing imaginative technology, pioneering performance and dynamic styling since day one, the company has cemented its place in automotive history.

Fast forward 35 years, and today Lexus offers Canadian Guests the finest sedans, coupes, crossovers, and SUVs ever created, in a range of powertrains and trim levels - all with a human-centered approach in mind. Along the way, the company has helped build one of Canada's largest manufacturing operations – and establish a network of dealers that have set the benchmark for service in the industry and redefined the luxury automobile ownership experience.

"The past 35 years have been an incredible story of innovation and growth – all defined by an unwavering commitment to our Canadian Guests, our Canadian team members, and our Canadian communities," said Martin Gilbert, Director of Lexus Canada. "For more than three decades, Lexus customers have come to appreciate and expect an unforgettable and elevated experience that's become synonymous with the brand. It's been a remarkable journey with countless milestones along the way."

From modest beginnings with just two vehicles in a single market, Lexus now offers a selection of 16 models across 88 markets. Canada was one of the first markets – and over the past 35 years, Lexus has sold more than 450,000 vehicles in the country. Last year alone, more than 27,000 Lexus vehicles were sold here, making Canada the fourth-largest market for Lexus sales, worldwide.

Equally importantly, Lexus has helped cement the reputation of its Canadian manufacturing partner – Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc. in southwestern Ontario – as one of the country's largest manufacturing operations. TMMC employs more than 8,500 Canadians directly and creates work for tens of thousands of others through its Canadian supply chains and partners. It's also globally recognized as one of the world's best auto plants, having earned more awards than any other plant in North America. TMMC was the first auto plant outside of Japan to build a Lexus and Lexus hybrid. TMMC currently builds Lexus' two best-selling models in Canada – the NX and RX, which together account for 60 percent of all Lexus sales in the country.

Lexus plans to celebrate this milestone with three major regional events this year – each focusing on one chapter of the Lexus story in Canada – being the past, present or future.

The first event took place late February in Quebec City and focused on Lexus' past. More specifically, it highlighted the evolution of the Lexus SUV lineup and showcased how the Lexus SUV story started with the first-ever RX that created the Luxury Crossover segment.

The second event will take place this summer in Ontario and will focus on Lexus' present. It will highlight the importance of Canadian manufacturing when it comes to Lexus' growth and success in Canada.

The last event will take place this fall in British Columbia and will focus on Lexus' future. It will demonstrate the breadth of Lexus' lineup, including several electrified products. It will also highlight Lexus' robust dealer network in Canada and showcase how it's evolving for the future.

History at a glance – highlights

January 17, 1990 – The Lexus Division of Toyota Canada Inc. announces the names of the first 17 dealers

September 1990 – Lexus launches in Canada with two sedans: the ES 250 and LS 400. At year end, sales would include 156 ES and 441 LS.

1991 – Lexus launches the SC 400 and Canadian sales top 2,600 vehicles.

1993 - Lexus launches the mid-size GS 300 sports sedan.

1996 – Lexus debuts its first luxury SUV – the LX 450.

1998 – Lexus launches the RX 300, creating an entirely new segment: the Luxury Crossover. The RX represents 45 percent of Canadian sales that year.

2000 - Lexus launches the IS 300 sports sedan.

2001 – Lexus launches its first convertible, the SC 430.

2002 – Lexus unveils the GX 470, its mid-size luxury Sport Utility Vehicle.

2003 – Canada makes international automotive news as Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada starts building the RX 330, the first Lexus vehicle to be manufactured outside Japan.

2005 – Lexus introduces the RX 400h – the world's first hybrid luxury vehicle. Lexus Canada annual sales also top 10,000 vehicles for the first time.

2006 – Lexus introduces the world's first luxury hybrid sport sedan – the GS 450h.

2007 - Lexus introduces its first hybrid flagship sedan – the LS 600h.

2008 – Lexus enters the high-performance luxury market with the IS F, its first F series machine.

2009 – Lexus launches the HS 250h, a dedicated hybrid sedan for North America and Japan.

2011 – Lexus launches its iconic LFA Super Car. This extremely limited production model still influences all F series engineering and F Sport design today. Lexus also begin sales of the CT 200h, a compact four-door hybrid hatchback.

2014 – Lexus launches the smaller NX crossover, as well as the RC and RC F coupes. TMMC become the first plant outside of Japan to manufacture a Lexus hybrid vehicle, the RX 450h.

2015 – Lexus launches the GS F High-performance Sports Sedan, and annual sales top 20,000 vehicles for the first time in Canada.

2017 – Lexus launches the LC luxury coupe, as well as the first 3-row RX, the RX L.

2018 – Lexus unveils the LY 650 luxury yacht.

2019 - Lexus launches the UX compact luxury crossover.

2020 – Lexus launches its performance luxury convertible, the LC 500 convertible.

2021 – Lexus introduces its Next Chapter, an evolution of the brand built around four pillars: Design, Driving Signature, Electrification, and Advanced Technology.

2022 – Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada starts production of the 2nd generation NX series.

2023 – Lexus launches the RZ 450e – the company's first global battery electric vehicle (BEV). At the end of the year, Lexus launches the TX, the third 3-row SUV in the lineup.

2025 – Lexus launches its first hybrid flagship SUV, the LX 700h and celebrates its 35th anniversary in Canada

