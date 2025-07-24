$750,000 investment expands partnership and reinforces support for environmental stewardship through the Toyota Canada Fund for Trail Sustainability

OTTAWA, ON, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Toyota Canada has renewed and expanded its partnership with Trans Canada Trail, becoming its exclusive automotive partner and establishing the Toyota Canada Fund for Trail Sustainability. Toyota's $750,000 investment reinforces its commitment to environmental sustainability and continues to bolster the Trail's stewardship of the world's largest trail network.

This enhanced partnership builds on Toyota's support for the Trail and scales up efforts to protect and sustain one of Canada's most significant natural and recreational resources, spanning more than 29,000 kilometres and reaching every province and territory.

The new Toyota Canada Fund for Trail Sustainability will directly support national programs that advance climate resilience, biodiversity, and trail stewardship from coast to coast to coast.

"Canada's trails are more than pathways through nature – they foster connection to the outdoors, to one another, and to the diverse communities that shape our country," said Cyril Dimitris, President and CEO, Toyota Canada. "We're proud to establish the Toyota Canada Fund for Trail Sustainability to make lives better and communities stronger, and to further support our global commitment to operate in harmony with nature."

"Toyota Canada's continued support for Trans Canada Trail represents an inspiring commitment to a more sustainable future – for Canada's trails and beyond," says Mathieu Roy, Chief Executive Officer of Trans Canada Trail. "The creation of the Toyota Canada Fund for Trail Sustainability will support critical ecological restoration, research and ongoing maintenance that will help ensure the long-term resilience of Canada's nationwide trail system. We are extremely grateful to Toyota Canada for their generosity and their recognition of the crucial role trails play in our natural landscape."

This partnership also aligns with Toyota's global Environmental Challenge 2050, a comprehensive strategy launched in 2015 and consisting of six goals to help address and support the critical environmental issues facing the world today.

With a focus on both immediate and long-term environmental benefit, the Toyota Canada Fund for Trail Sustainability will help deliver on the following four core initiatives:

Climate Sustainability and Nature Project

Supporting trail partners with climate adaptation strategies and nature-based solutions to strengthen environmental resilience.

Climate Emergency Support Fund

Providing emergency assistance to reopen trails impacted by severe weather events such as wildfires, floods and storms.

Planting for Tomorrow Program

Enabling the planting of 50,000 trees annually to improve ecosystems, support biodiversity and engage volunteers in local restoration efforts.

Trail Care Grant Program

Funding community-led projects that support training, cleanups, trail repairs and ongoing maintenance.

For more information about Trans Canada Trail and the Toyota Canada Fund for Trail Sustainability, visit: https://tctrail.ca/toyota-canada-fund-for-trail-sustainability/

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail system in the world and it is always growing. It reaches every province and territory and connects all three of Canada's coastlines. Each section of the Trans Canada Trail is managed locally and supports different activities and community needs.

Trans Canada Trail is the organization that advocates for, stewards and champions Canada's nationwide trail system. It is a registered charity that receives funding from the Government of Canada (through Parks Canada), various provincial and municipal governments, and generous donors. tctrail.ca/

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over 6 million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Clarington and Vancouver. Toyota also operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than 11 million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX and RX hybrid, as well as Lexus NX and NX hybrid. The company has sold more than 30 million electrified vehicles worldwide and is the number one seller of electrified vehicles in Canada.

