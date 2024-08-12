Coast-to-coast tour celebrates Toyota's 60 years in Canada

20 different Toyota models will be featured over the 9,000km drive

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Toyota is celebrating its 60th anniversary in Canada this year, and they're kicking it off today with a coast-to-coast road trip. The 9,000km drive will make stops in every province to highlight some of the key people, locations and stories from throughout the company's six decades in Canada .

Toyota Canada (CNW Group/Toyota Canada Inc.)

"In Japanese culture, a person's 60th birthday is known as 'Kanreki' and represents a 'rebirth' – an opportunity to reflect on one's life, take stock of the present, and prepare for the future," said Stephen Beatty, Corporate Secretary at Toyota Canada. "As Toyota marks its 60th year in Canada, our cross-Canada road trip will do just that, while also taking time to recognize the many Canadians who have contributed to the company's success – including the country's best dealer network, thousands of team members, tens of thousands of people who've worked for our suppliers and partners, and millions of loyal, enthusiastic Toyota drivers from coast to coast to coast."

Toyota Canada's Kanreki Tour starts today at Canada's Eastern "Mile 0" in St. John's, Newfoundland, and will end on August 30 at Canada's Western "Mile 0" in Victoria, British Columbia. Participants will be driving the route in six stages:

Stage 1 – St. John's to Halifax (via Newfoundland & Nova Scotia ) - August 12-14

to (via & ) - Stage 2 – Halifax to Montréal (via PEI, New Brunswick & Quebec ) - August 15-17

to Montréal (via PEI, & ) - Stage 3 – Montréal to North Bay (via Quebec & Ontario ) - August 18-20

(via & ) - Stage 4 – North Bay to Winnipeg (via Ontario & Manitoba ) - August 21-23

to (via & ) - Stage 5 – Winnipeg to Calgary (via Saskatchewan & Alberta ) - August 24-26

to (via & ) - Stage 6 – Calgary to Victoria (via Alberta & British Columbia ) - August 27-30

Throughout the journey, the participants will drive vehicles from across Toyota's full line-up of products. From coupes and sedans, to hatchbacks and crossovers, to SUVs, minivans, and pickup trucks, they'll use 20 different models Toyota currently sells in Canada – most of them electrified - to get them across the country, including:

bZ4X

Camry

Corolla

Corolla Cross

Crown

Crown Signia

Grand Highlander

GR86

GR Corolla

GR Supra

Highlander

Land Cruiser

Mirai

Prius

Prius Prime

RAV4

Sienna

Tacoma

Tundra

Venza

Get more information about Toyota's 60 years in Canada – as well as regular updates and images from the cross-country 60th anniversary drive HERE.

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over six million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Clarington and Vancouver. Toyota also operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than 11 million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h hybrid, as well as Lexus NX 250, NX 350 and NX 350h hybrid. The company has sold more than 20 million electrified vehicles worldwide and is the number one seller of electrified vehicles in Canada.

