LONDON, ON, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Toyota Canada Foundation is renewing its commitment to Let's Talk Science for another four years with an additional $600,000 in funding focused on climate education and action. Since 2017, Toyota Canada Foundation has invested $1.1 million in Let's Talk Science to support science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education for youth across Canada, regardless of gender, geography, culture, language, abilities, and financial status.

Toyota Canada Foundation's contributions help Let's Talk Science build confidence and develop problem-solving, creativity and innovative thinking skills in children and youth from Kindergarten to Grade 12. Their latest investment will help fund STEM education programs such as Climate Action Lab, Energy 4 Travel, and other national Outreach programs focused on sustainability.

"Toyota Canada Foundation is thrilled to continue our support for Let's Talk Science with additional funding for national STEM education programs focused on sustainability that will reach youth in segments of Canada's population currently underrepresented in STEM," says Leslie Miller, Treasurer, Toyota Canada Foundation. "As well as engaging and including more youth across Canada in STEM, we hope our investment will help them learn about sustainability and the crucial role of climate science."

The last two years have shown the significant importance of scientific literacy and the role of STEM skills that are needed in a rapidly changing world. Let's Talk Science's approach to STEM engagement builds those attributes and develops critical thinking, problem-solving, evidence-based decision-making skills, and much more.

"With the climate crisis, it is important to see children and youth learn about sustainability and their environmental impact," said Dr. Bonnie Schmidt, President and Founder of Let's Talk Science. "Thanks to donors like Toyota Canada Foundation, we can help youth learn about climate science and encourage them to take action to reduce the effects of their behaviours and those of their families on the environment."

With this renewed investment from Toyota Canada Foundation, Let's Talk Science will provide youth across Canada with climate science education and action through regional events, action projects, hands-on activities and a suite of digital resources, including career information. Together, we are providing youth with meaningful opportunities at no cost to make informed decisions and develop the skills they need to succeed in the future.

Since 1993, Let's Talk Science has engaged over 11.4 million youth, educators and parents in more than 2,000 communities within every province and territory across Canada.

ABOUT LET'S TALK SCIENCE

Let's Talk Science – a leading partner in Canadian education – is a national charitable organization committed to inspiring and empowering Canadian youth to develop their skills to participate and thrive in an ever-changing world. To accomplish this, Let's Talk Science offers a comprehensive suite of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) based programs to support youth, educators, and volunteers across Canada. For more information about Let's Talk Science, visit letstalkscience.ca.

ABOUT THE TOYOTA CANADA FOUNDATION

The Toyota Canada Foundation is a private charitable foundation focused on supporting registered charitable organizations dedicated to national science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education outreach programs, and is focused on encouraging more youth from segments of the population currently underrepresented in STEM to pursue an education and career in this area.

SOURCE Toyota Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contact, Sarah Hogeveen, Let's Talk Science, [email protected]; Nirali Raval, Toyota Canada Foundation, [email protected]