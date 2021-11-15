"We are very pleased to be working with the Toyota Canada Foundation on this important initiative," said Mike DeGagné, President & CEO of Indspire. "Not only is it the beginning of a promising partnership, it also represents a significant new opportunity for Indigenous students to pursue their dreams through education.

Over the next two years, Indspire will select six Indigenous students pursuing post-secondary education in a Canadian automotive technology program to receive a Toyota Canada Foundation scholarship. Each student will receive $5,000 per year, for two years, for a total of $10,000.

"Over the past few years, the Toyota Canada Foundation has helped encourage hundreds of thousands of Canadian kids and youth to pursue an education and career in STEM through its support for national organizations like Actua and Let's Talk Science," said Leslie Miller, Treasurer, Toyota Canada Foundation. "Now we're proud to be able to help some of those students take the next step in their education and career by working with Indspire's terrific Building Brighter Futures program to provide financial support for Indigenous students interested in automotive technology."

The next application deadline for the scholarships is February 1, 2022. Anyone interested should apply directly through the Indspire website: https://indspire.ca/programs/students/bursaries-scholarships/

Toyota Canada Foundation

The Toyota Canada Foundation is a private charitable foundation focused on supporting registered charitable organizations dedicated to national science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education outreach programs, and is focused on encouraging more youth from segments of the population currently underrepresented in STEM to pursue an education and career in this area.

Indspire

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2020-2021, Indspire provided more than $20 million through 6,245 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students across Canada.

SOURCE Toyota Canada Inc.

For further information: Brandon Meawasige, Director, Communications and Marketing, Indspire, [email protected]; Nirali Raval, Consultant, Corporate Communications, Toyota Canada Foundation, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.toyota.ca

