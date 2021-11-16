Three Canadian organizations, Manitoba Wheelchair Sport Association (Winnipeg, Manitoba), Power To Be (Victoria, B.C.) and The Kamloops and District Society for People in Motion (Kamloops, B.C.), were each selected by a panel of judges to be the recipients of a brand new Toyota vehicle, including any modifications required for physical accessibility (each valued at up to $70,000), to further support the incredible impact each local charity has in bringing forward better mobility for all.

Three additional organizations, Variety - the Children's Charity of Ontario (Scarborough, Ontario), Ability New Brunswick (Fredericton, New Brunswick) and Opal III Fredericton Respite Services (Fredericton, New Brunswick), each received $5,000 to recognize their valuable efforts toward fostering inclusion through physical accessibility in their communities.

"As Toyota moves toward becoming a global mobility company, we are proud to support the work being done by so many local Canadian organizations to break down the barriers to movement and foster a more inclusive society for people in their communities," said Cyril Dimitris, Vice President, Sales and Marketing for Toyota Canada. "Today, we are recognizing the work of six of these Canadian organizations by providing them with either a new Toyota vehicle or a financial contribution."

About the Toyota Cars For Good™ national program

Registered charitable organizations across Canada were invited to apply for the Toyota Cars For Good™ national program. Each application included a written submission about their organization's mission and values; its local impact on reducing barriers to movement; and how a vehicle would benefit or enhance their efforts to foster inclusion through physical accessibility in their community.

About the Judges

A panel of Canadian judges from throughout the Canadian accessibility community was asked to assess the entries. The esteemed members of the judging panel included:

Arnold Cheng , Founder of Spectrum Ability

Founder of Spectrum Ability Billy Bridges , Canadian Paralympian and Team Toyota Athlete

Canadian Paralympian and Team Toyota Athlete Ellen Waxman , Consultant, Not-For-Profit Sector

, Consultant, Not-For-Profit Sector Rhonda O'Gallagher , Canadian Paralympic Foundation Board Member

Canadian Paralympic Foundation Board Member Rick Watters , President of EnAble Wellness

Here's what the judges had to say about the award recipients and Toyota Cars For Good™ national program:

"Choosing a winner was extremely difficult, as the overwhelming majority of charities have incredible journeys and goals. It is eye-opening to see the challenges they face in serving their communities, which makes the stories even more impressive. Despite the challenges (and pandemics), they continue on – and that is amazing to see."

- Arnold Cheng, Founder of Spectrum Ability

"This year's submissions to the Toyota Cars For Good™ initiative were absolutely incredible. In a year of such negativity and struggle, it has been so heart-warming to read about all the amazing things Canadians are doing from coast to coast to coast to better the lives of people facing physical barriers!"

- Billy Bridges, Canadian Paralympian and Team Toyota Athlete

"Toyota's Cars For Good™ awards will greatly enhance the ability of the recipients to enhance mobility and physical accessibility in their local communities. Promoting movement and community integration is vital to the health of our diverse communities."

- Ellen Waxman, Consultant, Not-For-Profit Sector

"All of the applicants demonstrate positive impacts on the communities they serve, and it was very difficult to choose the most deserving."

- Rick Watters, President of EnAble Wellness

About Toyota Canada Inc.

