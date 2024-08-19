SCARBOROUGH, ON, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Toyota Canada today announced a $500,000 donation to Providence Healthcare in Scarborough for the renovation of the Toyota Canada Motor Skills Clinic. The investment will support the modernization of the existing facility to further enhance the clinic's program delivery.

Providence Healthcare logo (CNW Group/Toyota Canada Inc.)

First established in 2006, Providence Healthcare's Toyota Canada Motor Skills Clinic brings outdoor mobility settings indoors, creating a space that includes real-life elements, including a vehicle, wheelchair cut-outs, streetlights, a paved sidewalk, and curbs. With the purpose of assisting patients who are regaining and re-learning strength and mobility, Providence Healthcare's relationship with Toyota Canada is rooted in shared values.

"At Toyota, we believe in the power of human movement and enabling individuals to live out their full potential through mobility," said Leslie Miller, VP, Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer of Toyota Canada. "Providence Healthcare has been a local leader in rehabilitation, and we're proud to support their mission through the modernization of the Toyota Canada Motor Skills Clinic."

Toyota's vision of becoming a global mobility company aligns with the clinic's commitment to enable patients and families, often with new onset mobility limitations, to re-enter and participate in their communities more safely and confidently.

"Many of the patients undergoing rehabilitation at Providence—whether they are recovering from a stroke, critical illness, orthopedic surgery or an amputated limb—feel like they are facing an impossible road ahead," said Dr. Ashley Verduyn, Vice-President of Medical Affairs and Chief of Providence Healthcare, a site of Unity Health Toronto. "Thanks to Toyota Canada's generous support, they and their families can approach their recovery journey with confidence. Thank you, Toyota Canada, for helping us break down barriers to accessibility."

The Toyota Canada Motor Skills Clinic's modernization project plans to incorporate new technologies to take it to the leading edge over the next two years. This includes advanced simulations incorporating virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

About Providence Healthcare

Providence Healthcare, a site of Unity Health Toronto in Scarborough, is a national leader in rehabilitation, seniors' care and palliative care. Its rehab experts take in patients with the greatest degree of disability from stroke, falls, illness and orthopedic surgery, and return to them the strength and mobility they have lost.

Its health teams, renowned for their compassion, also provide exceptional care to patients in the later stages of their lives—never forgetting that what is most important always is quality of life.

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over six million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is in Scarborough, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Clarington and Vancouver. Toyota also operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than 11 million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h hybrid, as well as Lexus NX 250, NX 350 and NX 350h hybrid. The company has sold more than 20 million electrified vehicles worldwide and is the number one seller of electrified vehicles in Canada.

SOURCE Toyota Canada Inc.

Hanan Ismail, [email protected]