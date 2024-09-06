TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - As the new school year kicks off, Toyota Canada is donating $100,000 to Breakfast Club of Canada's nationwide movement to ensure access to quality school breakfast programs for children.

Photo credit: Breakfast Club of Canada (CNW Group/Toyota Canada Inc.)

Amid rising living costs, many Canadians continue to grapple with limited resources, leading to increased food insecurity within households and significantly impacting those who need it most — schoolchildren. Breakfast Club of Canada is committed to supporting families by providing nutritious breakfast programs, ensuring children receive the essential start to their day that the breakfast provides.

Breakfast Club of Canada estimates that there are still over 800,000 children who need the Club's support in nearly 3,000 schools throughout Canada.

"When we think about equal opportunity and access for today's youngest generation, it really starts with that first meal in the morning," said Leslie Miller, Vice President, Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer, Toyota Canada. "Sending a child to school knowing they will have access to nutritious food lightens the load for families and helps provide a stable learning environment where every child can thrive, so we're proud to join Breakfast Club of Canada in their mission."

Over the past few years, Toyota Canada has expanded its nationwide effort to address food security. Partnering with Breakfast Club of Canada furthers the company's commitment to invest in the success of Canada's youngest generation.

"We are deeply appreciative of Toyota Canada's generous donation," said Paul Lethbridge, Director, Corporate and Community Giving, Breakfast Club of Canada "Their support is crucial in helping children begin their day with a nutritious breakfast, and their commitment will have a meaningful and lasting impact on their lives."

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this fall, Breakfast Club of Canada remains a cornerstone in the lives of families and communities from coast to coast to coast. As Canada's only national school food delivery organization, it has worked tirelessly since its foundation in 1994 to highlight the importance of a nutritious breakfast every morning for all children.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Since 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada has been working with partners from all sectors to help children access a nutritious breakfast and reach their full potential. Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance and recognized for its promotion of local food products, the Club helps reach children in every province and territory across the country

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over six million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is in Scarborough, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Clarington and Vancouver. Toyota also operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than 11 million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h hybrid, as well as Lexus NX 250, NX 350 and NX 350h hybrid. The company has sold more than 20 million electrified vehicles worldwide and is the number one seller of electrified vehicles in Canada.

