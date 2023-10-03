TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Toyota Canada and its dealers announced a combined donation of over $900,000 to local food banks across Canada today.

As many Canadians continue to grapple with rising costs, the issue of food insecurity has become more prevalent than ever. Food banks across Canada are seeing a steep increase in numbers, serving millions of Canadians every month. Yet food banks are struggling to meet this increased demand.

As they did during the early days of the pandemic in 2020, Toyota Canada and its dealers are again responding to this growing need.

"Having food on the table is something many of us take for granted, but too many Canadians are struggling to make this happen," said John Attrell, Dealer Principal at Attrell Toyota and Chairperson of Toyota Dealer Communication Marketing Subcommittee. "More than ever, our food banks are an essential service and, Toyota dealers know now is the time to increase our support and directly help those who need it most."

Toyota has grown its nationwide efforts to support food security, especially as this issue becomes more acute in Canada.

"Over the past few years, our dealers have demonstrated their commitment to tackling one of the most pressing areas of need within their communities – food insecurity," said Cyril Dimitris, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Toyota Canada. "With food banks having a critical role in ensuring all Canadians have enough to eat, we're furthering the impact of our dealers' contribution with our corporate donation."

The combined donation will be made to various local food banks throughout Canada, as well as to the following provincial food banks:

Food Banks BC

Food Banks Alberta

Food Banks of Saskatchewan

Harvest Manitoba

Feed Ontario

Food Banks of Quebec

