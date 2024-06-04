MONTREAL, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Touchette Retail & Commercial, a business unit of Groupe Touchette, the largest Canadian-owned tire distributor, is delighted to announce a new strategic partnership with Pneus Bélisle, a leader in passenger, commercial, civil engineering, industrial, and agricultural tires in Quebec.

This alliance represents an opportunity to share a common vision focused on growth and long-term success. By joining forces, Touchette Retail & Commercial and Pneus Bélisle create a stronger entity positioned to thrive in a constantly evolving Canadian market.

With an ambitious and strategic vision, Touchette Retail & Commercial has maintained structured growth, which has intensified recently. The partnership with Pneus Bélisle broadens its horizons by partnering with a renowned Quebec-based company with a strong operational model, a well-established expertise in Quebec, a unique entrepreneurial structure, and an alliance with Michelin.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with Pneus Bélisle, a renowned Quebec company. This is a great opportunity to optimize processes through Pneus Bélisle's commercial expertise and entrepreneurial business model," emphasized Mikaël Desmarais, Vice President of Retail at Groupe Touchette. "This majority investment strengthens our national presence and offers new opportunities for synergies and growth. We are confident that this partnership reinforces our market leadership and will enable us to continue providing our customers with innovative and high-quality solutions," he added.

"I am delighted to work hand in hand with the teams at Touchette Retail & Commercial and to continue fostering the growth of our family business," added Mr. Bélisle, the current president of the company. Mr. Bélisle's continued role as a strategic advisor underscores the commitment to establishing a robust national service network ready to support the evolving commercial fleet market of tomorrow. Pneus Bélisle will continue its current operations through its dozen branches, four distribution centers, and its state-of-the-art Michelin franchise retreading plant.

Advisors

In the context of the transaction, Prévost Fortin D'Aoust LLP acted as Groupe Touchette's legal advisor, Ernst and Young as financial advisor, KPMG as tax advisor, and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP as legal advisor for financing.

Gowling WLG (Marc Tremblay, Partner) acted as legal advisor for Pneus Bélisle, Vision 360 Management (Marc Filion, President) as M&A advisor, and Deloitte (Benoit Desjardins and Miguel Boissonneault, Tax Partners) as tax advisor.

About Touchette Retail & Commercial

Touchette Retail & Commercial, a business unit of Groupe Touchette serves the needs of Canadian consumers through its Tirecraft, Integra Tire, Signature Tire, Tireland/Ici Pneu, Tire Partners/Pneu Solutions, Pneu Select, MécaniPneu, Pneus Chartrand Mécanique, Pneus Express Mécanique and Touchette Motorsport retail banners. Groupe Touchette is the largest Canadian-owned tire distributor, recognized for over 45 years for its expertise and superior level of service to automotive manufacturers, dealers and independent customers. Headed today by Nicolas Touchette and Frédéric Bouthillier, the Montreal-based company specializes in value-added tire distribution services. Groupe Touchette is present across Canada, with over 50 distribution centers. Through its TireLink and DT Tire banners, Groupe Touchette also serves the needs of automotive manufacturers, dealers and independent tire retailers.

About Pneus Bélisle

With over 51 years of history, Pneus Bélisle is a leader in passenger, commercial, civil engineering, industrial, and agricultural tires in Quebec. The network now has nearly 200 permanent employees spread across 14 branches throughout Quebec and a state-of-the-art Michelin franchise truck tire retreading plant. Thanks to the strength of its network and its professional and qualified teams, Pneus Bélisle is committed to offering its customers a complete range of tires from leading tire manufacturers, personalized services, and quality products. Additionally, Pneus Bélisle is a member of the important Michelin Commercial Service Network (MCSN).

