MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Groupe Touchette, the largest Canadian-owned tire distributor, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Francis Lalonde as Vice President, Supply Chain, effective July 2, 2024. With extensive experience in operations management, distribution, procurement, and transportation, Mr. Lalonde brings a wealth of expertise that will support Groupe Touchette's supply chain development goals and contribute to the company's ongoing growth.

Over the past two decades, Francis Lalonde has held several senior management positions, including Regional Vice President of Operations for Quebec and Atlantic Canada at Sysco Canada, Vice President of Transportation at Wal-Mart Canada, and Chief Commercial Officer at KNNX. A native of Quebec, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and a Master's degree in International Relations from the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM). He has also earned an executive certificate in Management and Leadership from MIT Sloan School of Management, as well as a certificate in Business Excellence from the University of California, Berkeley.

"Francis possesses a unique ability to engage directly with all stakeholders, providing an accurate assessment of the situation and ultimately making the best decisions for the organization," emphasized Nicolas Touchette, Co-owner and CEO of Groupe Touchette. "He possesses excellent business acumen, and we are confident that he will help sustain our growth and prepare us for the challenges ahead," he concluded.

Francis Lalonde expressed his excitement about joining Groupe Touchette and shared his enthusiasm for the opportunities ahead. "I am not only eager to work closely with the talented team at Groupe Touchette but also to contribute to the success of a company renowned for its operational expertise, inspiring journey, and deep respect for its employees," he said. The entire team at Groupe Touchette extends a warm welcome and wishes him great success in his new role.

About Groupe Touchette Inc.

Founded by André Touchette in 1979, Groupe Touchette Inc., the largest Canadian-owned tire distributor, has been recognized for over 40 years for its expertise and superior level of service to manufacturers, car dealers and independent customers. Today, led by Nicolas Touchette and Frédéric Bouthillier, the company headquartered in Montréal specializes in value-added tire distribution services. Groupe Touchette employs over 1,800 people and has a presence across Canada with more than 50 distribution centers. Through its TireLink and DT Tire Banners, Groupe Touchette is servicing car manufacturers, car dealerships and independent tire retailers. The company also serves Canadian consumers under the retail banners Tirecraft, Integra Tire, Signature Tire, Tireland/Ici Pneu, Tire Partners/Pneu Solutions, Pneu Select, MécaniPneu, Pneus Chartrand Mécanique, Pneus Express Mécanique, Pneus Bélisle and Touchette Motorsport. For more information, visit grtouchette.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Groupe Touchette

For further information: Groupe Touchette, Anne-Marie Larochelle, Marketing Director, [email protected]