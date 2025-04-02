A wealth of experience

As Co-CEOs, Mr. Touchette and Mr. Bouthillier will jointly oversee the company's strategic direction, leveraging their combined expertise and 15 years at the helm of Groupe Touchette to accelerate innovation, enhance customer experience, and strengthen industry partnerships. "We are excited to embark on this next chapter together as Co-CEOs of Groupe Touchette. With our combined expertise and strong industry relationships, we are committed to leveraging our collective knowledge to scale the company, drive innovation, and ensure Groupe Touchette remains at the forefront of the industry, delivering value to our employees, partners, and customers." Said Nicolas Touchette and Frédéric Bouthillier.

Egil Moller Nielsen, appointed Chief Operating Officer

Joining the leadership team as COO, Egil Moller Nielsen brings a wealth of experience in logistics, supply chain management, and retail innovation. He has held leadership roles at companies such as Coop Denmark and The Lego Group in Denmark. His innovative approach has also been recognized with global industry awards in supply chains.

"I am truly excited to join Groupe Touchette at such a pivotal time in its growth. The company has built an incredible foundation, and I look forward to working with the team to enhance operations, scale for the future, and drive innovation. I can't wait to get started and contribute to this next chapter of success!"

With his successful track record of managing IT teams and understanding their pivotal influence on supply chains, Mr. Nielsen is well-equipped to help the company reach its long term goals. "We're thrilled to welcome Mr.Nielsen to the team as our new Chief Operating Officer," said Nicolas Touchette and Frédéric Bouthillier. "We are very fortunate to have someone of his caliber, and we look forward to learning and benefiting from his broad expertise in fostering scalable operations and replicating success."

A leadership team with a clear vision in sight

Completing this leadership team is Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Frédéric Poussard, whose financial leadership has been key in driving Groupe Touchette forward. With 12 years at Groupe Touchette, Frédéric has shaped GT's financial strategy, business guidelines, and mergers and acquisitions approach, ensuring the company's financial stability and long-term growth. His collaborative approach and strong relationships have been pivotal in successfully executing major transactions, while his mentorship and in-depth knowledge of the automotive market have made him a trusted and respected leader within the company.

These executive appointments underscore Groupe Touchette's commitment to driving growth, operational excellence, and industry leadership. As the company embarks on this exciting next chapter, the leadership team is focused on achieving best-in-class status through a dynamic operating model that fosters innovation, scalability, and long-term sustainability. These strategic changes will position Groupe Touchette to support its growth, enhance customer experience, and continue driving value for employees, partners, and stakeholders in the years ahead.

About Groupe Touchette Inc.

Founded by André Touchette in 1979, Groupe Touchette, the largest Canadian-owned tire distributor, has been recognized for over 40 years for its expertise and superior level of service to manufacturers, car dealers and independent customers. Today, led by Nicolas Touchette and Frédéric Bouthillier, the company headquartered in Montréal specializes in value-added tire distribution services. Groupe Touchette employs over 1,800 people and has a presence across Canada with more than 40 distribution centers. Through its TireLink and DT Tire Banners, Groupe Touchette is servicing car manufacturers, car dealerships and independent tire retailers. The company also serves Canadian consumers under the retail banners Tirecraft, Integra Tire, Signature Tire, Tireland/Ici Pneu, Tire Partners/Pneu Solutions, Pneu Select, MécaniPneu, Pneus Chartrand Mécanique, Pneus Express Mécanique, Pneus Bélisle and Touchette Motorsport. For more information, visit grtouchette.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

For further information: Groupe Touchette, Anne-Marie Larochelle, Marketing Director, [email protected]