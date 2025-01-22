MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Groupe Touchette, Canada's largest tire distributor, is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Aaron Ritter as Associate Vice President, Supply Chain Transformation.

With an impressive career and recognized supply chain management and transformation expertise, Aaron brings a wealth of experience that aligns perfectly with Groupe Touchette's strategic vision. His arrival marks a pivotal step in executing the transformation initiatives planned for the coming years.

Francis Lalonde, Vice President, Supply Chain at Groupe Touchette, expressed his enthusiasm for this appointment: "I am thrilled to have Aaron join Groupe Touchette. His outstanding expertise and experience in strategic transformation perfectly match our ambitions for the years ahead. I am confident that he will bring significant value to our organization and play a key role in helping us reach new heights."

Aaron Ritter is a recognized leader known for his innovation expertise, strategic leadership, and ability to drive major transformations within complex organizations. He has held key positions at Walmart Canada, where he contributed to optimizing operations and enhancing overall performance. With extensive experience in logistics and transportation within Fortune 500 companies, Aaron excels at building high-performing teams and implementing innovative operational solutions.

Groupe Touchette is excited about this collaboration and is confident that Aaron will play a pivotal role in accelerating the growth and efficiency of its operations.

About Groupe Touchette Inc.

Founded by André Touchette in 1979, Groupe Touchette, the largest Canadian-owned tire distributor, has been recognized for over 40 years for its expertise and superior level of service to manufacturers, car dealers and independent customers. Today, led by Nicolas Touchette and Frédéric Bouthillier, the company headquartered in Montréal specializes in value-added tire distribution services. Groupe Touchette employs over 1,800 people and has a presence across Canada with more than 50 distribution centers. Through its TireLink and DT Tire Banners, Groupe Touchette is servicing car manufacturers, car dealerships and independent tire retailers. The company also serves Canadian consumers under the retail banners Tirecraft, Integra Tire, Signature Tire, Tireland/Ici Pneu, Tire Partners/Pneu Solutions, Pneu Select, MécaniPneu, Pneus Chartrand Mécanique, Pneus Express Mécanique, Pneus Bélisle and Touchette Motorsport. For more information, visit grtouchette.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

