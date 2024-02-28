TotalEnergies Marketing Canada signs a 5-year agreement with Boss Lubricants for the distribution of its lubricants in Canada's Western provinces

MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc. is pleased to announce the signing of a commercial partnership with Boss Lubricants, a Canadian company based in Calgary (AB) and a leader in the manufacture and distribution of lubricant products since 1992. Boss Lubricants operates 11 branches from Vancouver to Toronto, supported by its own sales teams, warehousing and transport capabilities. As part of the agreement, Boss Lubricants will be responsible for the distribution of the full range of TotalEnergies lubricant products, as well as local logistics to serve our brand customers in British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

TotalEnergies Marketing Canada lubricants now distributed by Boss Lubricants in Western Canada. Post this TotalEnergies Marketing Canada signs a commercial partnership with Boss Lubricants for the distribution of the full range of TotalEnergies lubricant products. (CNW Group/TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc) “Boss is proud to partner with Total Energies, a strong European branded name in the lubricant industry. Boss’ strategic plan to expand our Western Canadian market share aligns well with this partnership.” declares Jarrett Flegel, President of Boss Lubricants. (CNW Group/TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc)

Through this collaboration, TotalEnergies is strengthening its distribution network in these 5 very specific provinces, aiming to offer a better level of proximity and service, in addition to the quality of the brand's products, recognized in Canada and in over 160 countries where they are marketed.

"TotalEnergies will celebrate its centenary in 2024, and our brand has already been established in Canada for 16 years, with local production and growing commercial success. Our distribution agreement with BOSS Lubricants reflects a new strategic step in our development to address the Western Canadian market on a new scale. Our partner's massive presence and remarkable logistical capabilities enable us to fully deploy our commercial policy in this vast territory.

In concrete terms, the combination of our strengths will provide a very high level of service and availability to deliver to our brand's customers the quality products for which we are renowned in Canada and throughout the world, particularly our oils approved by the major European automakers, our range of organic products and our greases.

This association offers not only a convergence of interests that immediately appeared obvious to us for the development of our activities, but also the opportunity to share common values within our organizations, professionalism towards our customers and a fierce desire to work hard to occupy a leading position in the market.

For years to come, BOSS Lubricants' manufacturing experience and versatile capabilities will also enable us to consider numerous combinations to create new synergies across the country," says Olivier Gauthier, President of TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc.

"Boss is proud to partner with Total Energies, a strong European branded name in the lubricant industry. Boss' strategic plan to expand our Western Canadian market share aligns well with this partnership." declares Jarrett Flegel, President of Boss Lubricants.

About TotalEnergies Marketing Canada

TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc., a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, has been manufacturing and distributing a full range of lubricants for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial vehicle markets across Canada since 2007, including fuel-economy engine oils, biodegradable lubricants and high-performance greases.

About the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies' Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and services—petroleum products, biofuels, charging and related services for electric vehicles, gas for road and maritime transportation—to support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 8 million customers visit our 16,000 service-stations all over the world. As the world's number four in lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial and maritime sectors. And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales forces, our international logistics network and our diverse offer. We operate in 107 countries, where our 31,000 employees stand close to all of our customers.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people. To find out more: www.totalenergies.ca

TotalEnergies Canada



totalenergies_ca

About Boss Lubricants

Founded in 1992, Boss Lubricants is a Canadian company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with 10 branch locations across the country. Over the past 30 years Boss Lubricants has established itself as a top player in Canada's lubricants industry proudly serving the energy sector, forestry, mining, agriculture, automotive, and industrial segments. Our dedicated fleet of semi tractors and tandem trucks deliver both bulk and packaged products safely and in a timely fashion. Boss Lubricants is committed to providing quality products and outstanding service to industrial and commercial businesses throughout Canada.

To find out more: www.bosslubricants.com

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

auprès de la United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

SOURCE TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc

For further information: TotalEnergies Contacts: Rima Abouassaly l [email protected]; Boss Lubricants Contact: [email protected]