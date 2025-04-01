MONTREAL, April 1st, 2025 /CNW/ - TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc. a pioneer in automotive lubrication technology, is proud to announce a significant transition from mineral to a synthetic technology engine oil. We understand that using the right engine oil for your vehicle and local climate conditions is essential to maximize its benefits. This strategic move underscores our commitment to providing superior engine protection and performance while embracing more sustainable practices and environmental sustainability.

The evolution from mineral to synthetic technology is here. (CNW Group/TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc) The evolution from mineral to synthetic technology is here. (CNW Group/TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc)

TotalEnergies Marketing Canada highlights its complete range of synthetic technology motor oils for the light vehicle and heavy-duty markets:

For light vehicles : The Quartz 7000 engine oil range is in grades 5W-20, 5W-30, and 10W-30.

: The Quartz 7000 engine oil range is in grades 5W-20, 5W-30, and 10W-30. For heavy-duty vehicles: The Rubia Optima 1300 engine oil range is available in grades 15W-40 and 10W-30 (with Fuel Economy technology).

What are the advantages of switching to synthetic technology oil?

Whether for a high-mileage car or a new-generation vehicle, synthetic technology oil is an accessible compromise for most vehicles on the Canadian market, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of synthetic oil.

Enhance engine protection: Synthetic technology oils provide superior protection for your engine and reduce wear and tear. Superior performance under extreme conditions: Synthetic technology oils deliver consistent performance in both hot and cold conditions. Increased engine cleanliness: Synthetic technology oils reduce deposit buildups and sludge for a longer overall engine life. Extended oil change interval: Synthetic technology oils enjoy longer periods between oil changes, saving time and money. Versatility: Synthetic technology oils are suitable for a wide range of vehicles, including those with turbocharged and supercharged engines. Energy Efficiency: By reducing internal friction, synthetic oils can improve energy efficiency and reduce fuel consumption.

"The automotive and heavy-duty markets are increasingly shifting towards synthetic or fully synthetic motor oils. While traditional mineral oil is not yet obsolete, it is becoming less essential as synthetic technology oils easily meet the demand. We now offer our customers an alternative range that is flexible and accessible for their consumers. We are proud to officially launch our Quartz 7000 range for automobiles and highlight our Rubia Optima 1300 range for heavy-duty vehicles." says Pascal Tran, Commercial Director, TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc.

If you are a garage owner looking to boost your profitability, achieve premium positioning, and differentiate your business, reach out to any of the TotalEnergies Sales Representatives across the country. They are ready to assist you with tailored solutions to meet your needs.

Learn more about about our transition: https://bit.ly/EN-synthetictransition

About TotalEnergies Marketing Canada

TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, has been manufacturing and distributing a full range of lubricants for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial markets across Canada since 2007, including fuel-saving motor oils, biodegradable lubricants, and high-performance greases.

TotalEnergies Canada totalenergies_ca

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy production and supply company: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gas, renewables, and electricity. Its 105,000 employees are committed to making energy ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable, and accessible to as many people as possible. Present in more than 160 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainable development in all dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of populations.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SOURCE TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc

Media Contact at TotalEnergies Marketing Canada: Rima ABOUASSALY l [email protected]