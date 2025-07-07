MONTREAL, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc. proudly announces the launch of Quartz EV-Drive R 3.1, a next-generation synthetic fluid engineered specifically for electric drivetrain reducers. This marks a significant milestone as TotalEnergies becomes the first major supplier in Canada to offer a fluid tailored to the extreme demands of modern electric vehicles (EVs), reinforcing our commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Innovation at the Core

New technical constraints for the electrification of vehicles require the development of new fluids that must meet the following properties. The Quartz EV-Drive R 3.1 is the result of years of advanced R&D and is designed to meet the rigorous requirements of high-speed, high-efficiency EV gearboxes. It features:

Compatibility Augmented Technology : Compatibility properties with copper & insulating materials.

Compatibility properties with copper & insulating materials. Thermal Control : Thermal properties to enhance heat transfer & cooling capability.

Thermal properties to enhance heat transfer & cooling capability. Insulation : Dielectric properties to prevent short-circuits and static charge build-up.

This launch is part of a broader innovation roadmap that includes:

Quartz 0W-8 ultra-low viscosity engine oil launched in 2024 , developed to reduce friction and improve fuel economy in hybrid and electric vehicles.

, developed to reduce friction and improve fuel economy in hybrid and electric vehicles. Fluidsyn launched in 2024 , our high-performance synthetic base fluid platform that underpins many of our advanced formulations.

, our high-performance synthetic base fluid platform that underpins many of our advanced formulations. Quartz 0W-12 launching this fall, which will further push the boundaries of efficiency and protection in next-gen powertrains.

Driving Toward a Cleaner Future

This launch is fully aligned with TotalEnergies' global ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, together with society. As part of our broader EV strategy, which includes fast-charging infrastructure and energy storage solutions, Quartz EV-Drive R 3.1 supports the transition to cleaner mobility by improving EV performance and lifespan.

Leadership in the Canadian Market

With this launch, TotalEnergies strengthens its leadership in the Canadian lubricants sector. The product will be available nationwide starting mid-June, with full support from our technical and marketing teams.

Marketing Momentum

A dynamic campaign is already underway, including a visually striking animated email banner designed to capture attention and reinforce the product's electric excellence.

About TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc.

TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc., a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, has been manufacturing and distributing a full range of lubricants for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial vehicle markets across Canada since 2007, including fuel-economy engine oils, biodegradable lubricants, and high-performance greases.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

