MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - TotalEnergies Marketing Canada celebrated the inauguration of its new distribution center on January 14th. Teams from across the country gathered to mark this crucial milestone in the company's growth. This event highlighted the exceptional performance of the teams over the past few years, demonstrating everyone's unwavering dedication.

Since the launch of our ambitious roadmap in 2022, we have achieved our goals through new strategic partnerships, improved operational efficiency, and optimized logistical coverage, while ensuring a safe working environment for our employees.

"This new distribution center allows us to regain control over the distribution of our TotalEnergies products across Canada. We are thrilled to offer increased reliability through the complete internalization of our operations, improved availability with over 30,000 sq ft of storage, enhanced responsiveness with more than six loading bays, and optimal flexibility allowing for express orders or site pick-up. Having all the necessary products available to meet our cus­tomers' demands makes all the difference, we can be faster and more precise with deliveries. Additionally, with our inventory now computerized, we track product availability and turnover in real time." said Olivier Gauthier, President of TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc.

TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, has been manufacturing and distributing a full range of lubricants for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial markets across Canada since 2007, including fuel-saving motor oils, biodegradable lubricants, and high-performance greases.

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy production and supply company: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gas, renewables, and electricity. Its 105,000 employees are committed to making energy ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable, and accessible to as many people as possible. Present in more than 160 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainable development in all dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of populations.

