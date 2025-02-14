MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc. has developed an innovative transmission fluid solution: Fluidsyn ATF/CVT. Simplify inventory management and optimize shop operational efficiency with the most versatile lubricant on the market.

The next generation of transmission fluid: Fluidsyn ATF/CVT, one versatile product (CNW Group/TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc)

Fluidsyn ATF/CVT is our latest advancement in fully synthetic transmission fluids, designed to maximize the performance of automatic transmission (ATF) and continuously variable transmission (CVT) systems. This 100% synthetic fluid meets the high demands of modern transmissions, offering fuel economy and adhering to the strictest manufacturer standards.

Fluidsyn ATF/CVT has multiple advantages, including:

Versatility : Fluidsyn ATF/CVT was developed to facilitate transmission fluid inventory management, which means shops can cover more than 95% of light vehicles in Canada with a single lubricant.

: Fluidsyn ATF/CVT was developed to facilitate transmission fluid inventory management, which means shops can cover more than 95% of light vehicles in with a single lubricant. Durability and economy : Fluidsyn ATF/CVT's shear-stable formula extends its lifespan, while its low viscosity contributes to better fuel economy, thus reducing long-term operational costs.

: Fluidsyn ATF/CVT's shear-stable formula extends its lifespan, while its low viscosity contributes to better fuel economy, thus reducing long-term operational costs. Optimal protection and performance : Fluidsyn ATF/CVT's improved oxidation resistance and thermal stability effectively lubricate transmissions, providing long-lasting protection in even the harshest conditions.

: Fluidsyn ATF/CVT's improved oxidation resistance and thermal stability effectively lubricate transmissions, providing long-lasting protection in even the harshest conditions. Local manufacturing and Canadian quality: Fluidsyn ATF/CVT is specifically designed to meet the needs of our clients in Canada , demonstrating our commitment to quality and performance.

"We are confident this new fluid will perfectly meet our customers' expectations. This leading-edge solution means shops can replace three of our Fluidmatic products with Fluidsyn ATF/CVT, providing significant savings in time and space. TotalEnergies Canada strives to innovate essential, yet often overlooked, products," said Pascal Tran, Sales Director, TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc.

Learn more about the Fluidsyn ATF/CVT: https://bit.ly/EN-FluidsynATFCVT

About TotalEnergies Marketing Canada

TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, has been manufacturing and distributing a full range of lubricants for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial markets across Canada since 2007, including fuel-saving motor oils, biodegradable lubricants, and high-performance greases.

TotalEnergies Canada

totalenergies_ca

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy production and supply company working in oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gas, renewables, and electricity. Its 105,000 employees are committed to making energy more affordable, cleaner, dependable, and accessible than ever, to as many people as possible. Present in more than 160 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development at the heart of its operations to contribute to the well-being of communities.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SOURCE TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc

Media Contact at TotalEnergies Marketing Canada: Rima Abdouassaly, [email protected]