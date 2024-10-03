MONTREAL, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc. is delighted to highlight its strategic partnership with Wajax, Canada's most experienced, diversified supplier of industrial products, equipment and services.

Thanks to this long-term global partnership, professionals in the industrial, forestry, construction, mining, transport and other sectors will have access to the full range of TotalEnergies lubricants to meet the needs of their various applications. With 120 branches across the country, Wajax ensures nationwide coverage and product availability.

From left to right: Olivier Gauthier, President, TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc.; Iggy Domagalski, President & CEO, Wajax Corporation; Pierre-Charles Déry, Head of Industrial Sales, TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc.; Brian Deacon, Senior Vice President, Category Management, Wajax Corporation; and John Kupka, Vice President, Industrial Parts, Wajax Corporation (CNW Group/TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc)

This partnership will strengthen TotalEnergies' Canadian distribution network, offering greater proximity and improved service for its customers. The renowned quality of TotalEnergies products—recognized in over 160 countries—is more accessible than ever to Canadian companies.

"We are proud to extend our partnership with Wajax in Canada. Our two teams have collaborated so well over the years in Quebec, demonstrating the synergy between Wajax's expertise and TotalEnergies' wide range of products, so it's only natural that we should deploy our shared expertise across the country. This partnership is a considerable advantage for the industrial sector, which is constantly looking for the ideal combination of personalized local support and products that have demonstrated their worth around the globe. With this proven partnership, our customers will get the best of both worlds!" said Olivier Gauthier, President of TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc.

"Wajax is proud to continue to grow our partnership with TotalEnergies, a globally recognized brand and a valued strategic partner across Canada. TotalEnergies' broad product range, local blending operations and strong technical support will enhance the service we provide through our 120 branches nationwide.

For customers in industries such as mining, steel, and food and beverage production, Wajax delivers industry-leading solutions and cost efficiencies to keep their operations running smoothly." said Iggy Domagalski, President & CEO of Wajax Corporation.

About TotalEnergies Marketing Canada

A subsidiary of TotalEnergies, TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc. has been manufacturing and distributing a full range of lubricants to the Canadian automotive, heavy-duty and industrial markets since 2007, including fuel-economy motor oils, biodegradable lubricants and high-performance greases.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and supplies oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gas, renewables and electricity. Its 105,000 employees are committed to making energy more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Present in more than 160 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainable development at the heart of its projects and operations to help communities prosper.

About Wajax

Founded in 1858, Wajax (TSX: WJX) is one of Canada's longest standing and most diversified industrial product and service providers. Wajax operates an integrated distribution system providing sales, parts and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas.

For further information, visit Home - Wajax.

Media Contact at TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc.: Rima Abouassaly, [email protected]; Media Contact at Wajax Corporation: Janice Radosevic, Vice-President of Marketing, Wajax [email protected]