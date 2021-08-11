The Government of Canada invests $20 million over the next two years for urgent capital work at Harbourfront Centre in Toronto

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Arts and culture help strengthen the bonds in our communities. Having spaces that brings artists and the public together contributes to the vitality of our country.

The Government of Canada knows that cultural and community infrastructure helps build strong, dynamic and prosperous communities. That is why the government is making an important investment in Toronto's Harbourfront Centre, a key cultural centre that contributes to the vitality of Toronto's waterfront and is a destination for visitors from across Canada and around the world.

Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament (Toronto–Danforth), announced the Government of Canada is investing $20 million in Toronto's Harbourfront Centre over the next two years for urgent capital work. Ms. Dabrusin made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage. As outlined in Budget 2021, this funding is provided through the Department of Canadian Heritage's Harbourfront Centre Funding Program.

This investment will help in undertaking priority capital improvements and repairs that will update performance spaces and venues, and address issues necessary to safely welcome back artists, visitors, audiences and staff who have faced extraordinary challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Investing in the Harbourfront Centre will not only improve the infrastructure, but will also support access to arts, culture and recreation, and provide greater opportunities to showcase the diversity and richness of Canada.

"This cultural and artistic centre in Toronto is a unique and valuable part of the development of Canadian cultural expression and professional artistic presentation in Canada. The Government of Canada is proud to help strengthen the infrastructure and enrich the performance spaces at Toronto's Harbourfront Centre, a flagship destination for the community."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Our government is very pleased to contribute to this project, and I am proud to announce this important investment today. This is supporting one of the main artistic and cultural gathering places for the region, and it will allow Torontonians and visitors to benefit from it for many years to come."

—Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament (Toronto–Danforth)

"Canadian Heritage's significant capital investment recognizes the vital role Harbourfront Centre has played hosting a diverse range of artists and communities in its venues for close to 50 years. This funding enables us to continue to build an inclusive and sustainable cultural centre and repair aging infrastructure, focusing on enhanced accessibility, so that we can continue to present world-class programming to our audiences. We thank Canadian Heritage on behalf of the millions of visitors who join us every year and look forward to a safe and successful reopening and to serving our community into the future."

—Marah Braye, Harbourfront CEO

The Harbourfront Centre creates cultural and artistic events and activities to enliven, educate and entertain the public on Toronto's waterfront. It is estimated that nearly 5 million people visit the Harbourfront Centre site annually.

The federal Harbourfront Centre Funding Program provides operating funding to the Harbourfront Centre to allow it to offer access to cultural, educational and recreational programs and activities on the Toronto waterfront, to support its fixed operating costs and to facilitate the Harbourfront Centre's ability to leverage funding from other sources and pursue other revenue-generating strategies.

