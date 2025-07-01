The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, extends his warmest wishes to the people of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, July 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement on Canada Day:

"Happy Canada Day!

This year, Canadians have much to be proud of—from our resilience and solidarity to the way we stood up for who we are. July 1 is the perfect occasion to come together with our neighbours, friends and families, and celebrate the bonds that unite us and make us strong.

Across the country, let's honour what makes Canada so unique: our rich heritage, our diverse cultural mosaic, the breathtaking beauty of our landscapes, our creators and innovators, and the values we hold dear: democracy, fairness and inclusion.

Wherever you are, I invite you to take part in the many Canada Day activities organized in your community across the country.

Today, Canadian identity shines from coast to coast to coast and beyond our borders. From the shores of Halifax to the coast of Vancouver, and through the vast and pure North, Canada stands strong, united and free. And in the shadow of our national flag, let's remember that we will always have the power to dream and build a future that lives up to our aspirations."

