Toronto Pearson teams up with Autism Ontario and Air Transat to host specialized airport tour for individuals with autism and neurodivergent conditions

The event provides participants with real-life experience navigating Canada's busiest airport to help reduce anxiety about flying. Approximately 200 people are invited to Toronto Pearson to simulate all aspects of travelling, including check-in, security screening, boarding a real airplane, customs and interacting with airport staff.

"At Toronto Pearson, we're committed to making air travel accessible to everyone, ensuring that every passenger can experience the joy and confidence of flying," said Kurush Minocher, Executive Director of Customer Experience and Airline Relations, Toronto Pearson. "From going through the screening processes to boarding a plane, the event helps empower passengers with autism or neurodivergent needs and their families to familiarize themselves with the full airport experience."

"Through initiatives like 'Ready, Set, Fly…with YYZ,' Transat is wholeheartedly committed to empowering children with autism or neurodivergence and their families with the knowledge and resources they need to embark on their future journeys with confidence and peace of mind," said Andréan Gagné, Senior Director, Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Responsibility. "Going through the full process can truly help turn what can often be an overwhelming experience into a more enjoyable one. The event also enhances our team's insights into the unique needs of these individuals, enabling them to deliver an even more caring travel experience."

"This collaboration between Autism Ontario, Toronto Pearson, and Air Transat demonstrates the meaningful change that's possible when we come together for a common goal," said David Ferrara, Manager of Communications and Resource Development with Autism Ontario. "Together, we're redefining what air travel can be for autistic individuals, fostering a more welcoming and supportive experience that reduces stress and promotes inclusivity."

"Ready, Set, Fly…with YYZ" illustrates Toronto Pearson's dedication to providing individuals with autism and neurodivergent needs a seamless and inclusive travel experience. While we're proud of the progress we've made, we know there's more work to do, and events like this are key to driving continuous improvement as we collaborate with the families we serve.

About Toronto Pearson

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" six times in the last seven years by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports.

Accessibility at Toronto Pearson

In spring 2024, Toronto Pearson received the "Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certified Gold" rating, the highest accessibility rating awarded by the Rick Hanse n Foundation Accessibility Certification (RHFAC) program. The achievement marked a significant milestone in Toronto Pearson's ongoing commitment to becoming the most accessible airport in the world. In 2022, Toronto Pearson became the first airport in North America and second in the world to receive the Airports Council International (ACI) accreditation under the Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation (AEA) program, a first-of-its-kind program dedicated to airport accessibility. The program is designed to help airports measure, evaluate, and improve their accessibility management and culture. It is the only international assessment or accreditation program dedicated to airports' accessibility to passengers with disabilities.

