Toronto Pearson shares top tips to making your airport journey easier this busy holiday season

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's largest and busiest airport is ready for the upcoming holiday travel season and is sharing tips to help passengers make their way smoothly through Toronto Pearson.

"The holidays are an exciting time, and Toronto Pearson is proud to play a big part in connecting people with loved ones around the world," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "This year, we've taken significant steps to enhance our winter operational capabilities to prepare for the holidays. The GTAA is fully staffed, has enhanced deicing and slow clearing capabilities, and is ready to welcome a record number of passengers through our airport this winter."

To enhance your airport experience, we recommend using the following digital tools:

YYZ Express , an online reservation program that allows travellers to book a spot in the security line ahead of their flight, up to 72 hours in advance.

, an online reservation program that allows travellers to book a spot in the security line ahead of their flight, up to 72 hours in advance. Mobile Passport Control , an app introduced by United States Customs and Border Protection that allows travellers to digitally submit their information for a smoother departures experience if they're travelling to the US.

, an app introduced by United States Customs and Border Protection that allows travellers to digitally submit their information for a smoother departures experience if they're travelling to the US. A live wait times dashboard provides travellers with real-time information ahead of arriving at the airport.

provides travellers with real-time information ahead of arriving at the airport. A peak travel times dashboard shows if you will be passing through the airport during a busy period.

shows if you will be passing through the airport during a busy period. Advance Declaration continues to be offered by Canada Border Services Agency, which lets travellers submit their customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours in advance of flying into Canada , giving them a faster border experience and saving them time at Pearson. Passengers who complete Advance Declaration will have access to an Express Lane in the customs area.

continues to be offered by Canada Border Services Agency, which lets travellers submit their customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours in advance of flying into , giving them a faster border experience and saving them time at Pearson. Passengers who complete Advance Declaration will have access to an Express Lane in the customs area. Don't forget to follow us on X , formerly known as Twitter, for any major operational updates.

While nobody can control the weather, we believe we can control our response to it. Ahead of the winter season, Toronto Pearson has implemented several measures to help airport operations during peak travel times.

Some of those measures include increasing staffing levels, adding additional snow removal equipment, placing more volunteers throughout the airport to assist passengers, and adding greater system resiliency to our baggage system.

The airport will be busy, so travellers are urged to plan ahead, to check weather forecasts ahead of any flight, and to be prepared in case plans are affected.

