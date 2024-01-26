Toronto Pearson regains ranking in Forbes' list of "Canada's Best Employers" in 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson has regained its ranking in Forbes' list of "Canada's Best Employers" for 2024. The annual list ranks the best 300 Canadian employers identified by their independent survey. This year, Toronto Pearson ranked number 210 overall and was ninth among all Transportation and Logistics companies included in the list.

"Toronto Pearson is a hub of employment with meaningful and exciting careers. Our commitment to fostering a modern workforce is underpinned by our strategic pillar of a strong culture and employee experience, as well as our vision to put joy back into travel," says Deborah Flint, President and CEO, Toronto Pearson. "This renewed recognition by Forbes also reflects our ability to provide our diverse and talented people with the opportunities that enable them to flourish professionally."

To remain a destination for top talent, Toronto Pearson will continue to sharpen its focus on employee health and wellness, diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. We remain committed to being a progressive workplace that prioritizes professional growth for all our employees. We are also proud to be the only airport included on the 2024 list.

"The Forbes ranking reflects the dedication and necessary investments that Toronto Pearson undertook to build back its workforce following the challenges of the pandemic," said Mark Carbonelli, Chief Human Resource Officer, Toronto Pearson. "Not only did we recruit hundreds of new employees to drive better service, but we re-tooled ourselves by introducing new programs to create meaningful career development opportunities supported by increased mentoring and training. We are also committed to maintaining momentum in our diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility objectives."

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to create the ninth annual ranking. To determine the list, Statista surveyed more than 40,000 Canadians working for businesses with at least 500 employees. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to ten, how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to others. Statista then asked respondents to nominate organizations other than their own.

About Toronto Pearson

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods.

Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for five years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI has also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award for three years running, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19.

