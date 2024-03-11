TORONTO, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson has been named the "Best Airport over 40 million passengers in North America" for the sixth time in seven years by Airports Council International (ACI) – World, the global trade representative of the world's airports. This prestigious award, recognized and coveted by airports around the world, is part of ACI World's Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program, which recognizes airports delivering the best experience for their passengers.

The ASQ program is rooted in rigorous scientific methodology that analyses data from passengers who have directly passed through Toronto Pearson, which is more accurate than other surveys that weights feedback from travellers who may not have come to our airport. The ASQ program's intention is to provide science-based data to enable thousands of airports across the world to continually improve and adapt to increase the quality and consistency of the customer experience.

"The results of this year's survey and this award is the outcome of the collective hard work from all our employees, to deliver in new ways that heighten the reliability and enjoyment of the experience at Pearson," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO, Toronto Pearson. "We see the results of our investments in people, assets, and technology that enhanced operations and improved every part of the passenger journey. Whether it's launching new digital tools to give our customers more control over their experience, to deploying new modernized equipment and completing more asset restoration programs, this is all part of our commitment to providing passengers with a world-class experience – and we are excited to deliver even more in the years ahead."

Toronto Pearson also introduced The Pearson Standard in 2023, a program that formalizes accountabilities for airport partners and ourselves in order hold everyone to a wide range of operational standards. The guidance and expectations that we set out are essential to drive operational efficiencies.

Toronto Pearson regained the ranking in 2023 after winning "Best Airport over 40 million passengers in North America" for five consecutive years between 2017 and 2021.

"The (ASQ) Awards celebrate more than outstanding customer experience; it recognizes the innovation and dedication of your entire airport team. Congratulations to Toronto Pearson for your hard work that is redefining the airport experience," said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, ACI World. "Your dedication to excellence in customer experience sets a benchmark for airports worldwide! Keep setting the bar high."

This award also comes just weeks after Toronto Pearson rejoined the ranks in Forbes' list of "Canada's Best Employers" in 2024, which ranks the best 300 Canadian employers identified by their independent survey. Toronto Pearson ranked number 210 overall and was ninth among all Transportation and Logistics companies included in the list.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods.

