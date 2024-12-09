TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson has been recognized with three recent awards for its dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace and its programs that support surrounding communities.

In 2023, almost 30 per cent (27.1 per cent) of Toronto Pearson's workforce identified as a visible minority. The airport is committed to creating and maintaining a workplace that prioritizes DEI values and supports members of each employment equity group, as well as those who are equity-deserving, in achieving their career goals.

We also understand the importance of investing in our community, through programs like the Propeller Project, that help us connect with people and create a positive impact on the communities around us. This is reflected in our most recent distinctions:

Community Impact Award (from the Urban Pilots and Professionals Network – Nov. 30, 2024) - Toronto Pearson's social impact team and the Propeller Project, a community investment program that support organizations and projects working in local neighbourhoods, has been recognized by the Urban Pilots and Professionals Network. This award highlights the importance of fostering DEI within the community. It underscores Toronto Pearson's commitment to promoting inclusion among our partners, building diverse and equitable solutions that create stronger opportunities for underrepresented groups in the aviation industry.





Airport Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Award (from International Airport Review Nov. 13, 2024) - A global recognition, this award celebrates Toronto Pearson's efforts to attract and retain a diverse and inclusive workforce that leverages the very best skill sets and knowledge to ensure we remain resilient for the future.





Best Individual Contribution to DEI in the Workplace (from Charity Village, awarded to Toronto Pearson's Director DEI Molara Awosedo – Nov. 20, 2024) - This honour highlights the contributions of a DEI leader who continues to advance and embed DEI principles in all the airport does. Since joining Toronto Pearson in 2021, Molara has worked to ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion are embedded into the fabric of the wider airport, with diverse representation at all levels, all while fostering a safe, respectful and inclusive work environment.

"We are honoured to be recognized for our dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion both in the workplace and our broader community," said Mark Carbonelli, Chief Human Resources Officer, Toronto Pearson. "While Toronto Pearson humbly accepts these awards, we also understand that work to promote an inclusive culture of DEI is ongoing and we are committed to continuing that work by investing in our people and the communities that we serve."

As part of Toronto Pearson's 10-year strategic plan, the organization has set ambitious and achievable DEI goals and will continue to support future talent and technology by embracing DEI principles throughout the airport and the greater community so that everyone can grow and thrive. Pearson is creating a workplace where everyone belongs.

