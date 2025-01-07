Toronto Pearson 2024 New Carriers

Sun Country (launched April 2024 ) - With flights twice a week to Minneapolis , the new airline serves approximately 100,000 passengers who travel between Toronto and the U.S. city each year.

(launched ) - With flights twice a week to , the new airline serves approximately 100,000 passengers who travel between and the U.S. city each year. ITA Airways (launched May 2024 ) - ITA Airways is Toronto Pearson's first Canadian destination, offering daily flights to Rome during the summer.

(launched ) - ITA Airways is Toronto Pearson's first Canadian destination, offering daily flights to during the summer. Swiss International Air Lines (launched May 2024 ) - This is the second Canadian route for carrier, Swiss. The airline is offering five flights to Zurich each week during the summer.

(launched ) - This is the second Canadian route for carrier, Swiss. The airline is offering five flights to each week during the summer. Alaska Airlines (launched May 2024 ) - The airline's daily flights to Seattle will help serve the approximately 142,000 passengers who travel to the West Coast city each year.

(launched ) - The airline's daily flights to will help serve the approximately 142,000 passengers who travel to the West Coast city each year. BermudAir (launched May 2024 ) - With three weekly flights to Bermuda , this carrier provides passengers with direct flights to the island nation.

(launched ) - With three weekly flights to , this carrier provides passengers with direct flights to the island nation. Hainan Airlines (launched November 2024 ) - After pausing operations out of Toronto Pearson for a few years, the carrier has resumed service, flying to Beijing once a week.

(launched ) - After pausing operations out of Toronto Pearson for a few years, the carrier has resumed service, flying to once a week. Qatar Airways (launched December 2024 ) - With three weekly flights to Doha, Qatar Airways' highly anticipated route from Toronto Pearson unlocks a range of destinations for passengers looking to fly to the Middle East , Asia and Africa .

(launched ) - With three weekly flights to Airways' highly anticipated route from Toronto Pearson unlocks a range of destinations for passengers looking to fly to the , and . Royal Air Maroc (launched December 2024 ) - With over 200,000 people flying between Canada to Casablanca each year, Royal Air Maroc has introduced three flights each week to this vibrant city in Morrocco.

"Pearson is now home to 54 airlines flying to more than 180 destinations worldwide," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO, Toronto Pearson. "Continuing to grow the range of destinations available from Toronto with a wide selection of carriers for travellers to choose from, we are making strides in economic generation and increased choice and connectivity of our country. 2024 has undoubtedly been a record year for Pearson."

In 2024, Toronto Pearson added 36 new routes and nine new destinations for travellers. Since 2022, the airport also added over eight million international seats and more international destinations and departures compared to any other airport in North America.

