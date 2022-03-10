This recognition from Airports Council International – World underscores Pearson's ongoing commitment to passenger service excellence, health and safety

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - For the fifth year in a row, Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America" by Airports Council International (ACI) - World, the global trade representative of the world's airports. The win comes as part of ACI World's Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program, which recognizes airports across the globe that deliver the best customer experience in the opinion of their own passengers.

For the second year in a row, as chosen by passengers, Pearson also received the award for "Best hygiene measures by region" in North America. As travel restrictions ease, Pearson maintains a strong focus on science- and data-informed measures through its multi-layered Healthy Airport program to protect the health of passengers and employees alike, and to build trust in the air travel experience.

"I congratulate Toronto Pearson on their success in the Airport Service Quality Awards, which represent the highest possible recognition for airport operators around the world and recognize excellence in customer experience," said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, ACI World. "Customers have spoken and recognized the successful efforts of the Toronto Pearson team in providing a superior customer experience under very trying circumstances during the pandemic."

"Amid the unprecedented impacts of the last two years to the travel industry, the staff and crew at Pearson Airport have continued to work hard and provide exemplary service and care to passengers while prioritizing their safety and security against the COVID-19 pandemic," said the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport. "This award is yet another demonstration of Pearson Airport's commitment to their passengers and to the air industry in Canada, and I want to congratulate them for this achievement for the fifth year in a row."

"As travel restrictions begin to ease and more and more travellers take to the skies, it's an exciting time for Toronto Pearson and for the aviation industry," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "This is a superb recognition from ACI of the smart, hard work that everyone at Toronto Pearson has put into prioritizing health and safety while still delivering a stellar passenger experience over the last two years.

"While the air travel experience is very different than it was pre-pandemic, we are urgent in our work with all of our partners to smooth the air travel journey," Ms. Flint added. "This includes working in close collaboration with all levels of government to further ease overly onerous travel restrictions where the science supports such an approach. With March Break upon us, our commitment to travellers is as strong as it's ever been. Whether heading to a sun destination, visiting family or simply getting away for a few days, we want passengers to focus on enjoying the journey knowing that their health and safety is top of mind at Pearson from curb to gate and back again."

The Airport Service Quality program is the world's leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program, measuring passengers' satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators, in addition to survey questions on safety and hygiene at the airport.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods.

