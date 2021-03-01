This recognition from Airports Council International – World underscores Pearson's ongoing commitment to passenger service excellence, health and safety

TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - For the fourth year in a row, Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" by Airports Council International (ACI) - World, the global trade representative of the world's airports. The win comes as part of ACI World's Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program, which recognizes airports across the globe that deliver the best customer experience in the opinion of their own passengers. ASQ is the world's only program that surveys passengers in the airport on the day they travel, while the experience is fresh in their minds.

New this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is a survey category on airport hygiene. As chosen by passengers, Pearson has also received the award for "Best hygiene measures by region" in North America. This new accolade is largely the result of Pearson's Healthy Airport initiative, which is a multi-layered approach to creating a safe and healthy airport experience through enhanced cleaning informed by an industrial hygienist; measures such as mask wearing and limited terminal access; innovative solutions such as UV-C light disinfection and air quality monitoring; and a commitment to advancing scientific knowledge through various testing trials as four foundational pillars of the program.

"Congratulations to Toronto Pearson on their well deserved ASQ awards, which reflect their commitment to improve the passenger experience," said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, ACI World. "This year's awards celebrate airports that are prioritizing the travel experience for passengers at a time when the voice of the passenger has never been more important."

"The COVID -19 global health crisis created unprecedented challenges for airport operators, and we adapted our operations and incorporated health and hygiene at the forefront of providing an exceptional passenger experience at Toronto Pearson," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "I thank our passengers for the trust and confidence that they've placed in us over the last year. Moreover, these awards are only possible due to the dedication and commitment day in and day out of our employees. With our Pearson employee community and our partners, we commit to leading the best in the next era of the airport experience."

The Airport Service Quality program is the world's leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program, measuring passengers' satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators, in addition to survey questions on safety and hygiene at the airport.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport. Toronto Pearson served more than 50 million passengers in 2019, making it Canada's busiest airport.

