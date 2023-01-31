TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - With Canada's aviation industry still gearing up from its pandemic shutdown, Toronto Pearson is leading a new recruitment drive.

On Tuesday, January 31, Pearson is hosting an airport-wide job fair for 32 employers looking to fill more than 400 positions. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel at Terminal 3.

As the largest airport in Canada, Toronto Pearson is home to a diverse workforce akin to a small city. Before the pandemic, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) employed just 1,500 of the 50,000 people who work at Pearson. Rebuilding that capacity means connecting job seekers with airport partner companies, agencies and tenants who offer a wide variety of employment and growth opportunities, such as customer service, security, baggage handlers, food and beverage workers, supervisors, managers and more. For the complete list of employers attending the job fair, visit torontopearson.com.

"This job fair is one of many initiatives within the GTAA's vision to be more proactive in building a world-class, airport-wide workforce while promoting the airport as an employer of choice," says Karen Mazurkewich, Vice President of Stakeholder Relations and Communications, GTAA. "We are collaborating with our employers, not only to make our vision come to fruition, but also to be able to work collectively across the airport in an innovative way to build a common vision for our workforce."

The GTAA thanks the Government of Ontario's Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development for supporting this project through its Skills Development Fund, which has provided the ability to pilot initiatives to build, support and future-proof the airport workforce pipeline. This support will help address several initiatives and areas of focus towards building and strengthening one of the country's most dynamic, multi-employer workforces at Toronto Pearson airport.

"Ontario is facing the largest labour shortage in a generation, and our government is taking action to help people get the skills they need to succeed," said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. "To date, our Skills Development Fund has invested over $620 million to help nearly 400,000 people across our province take the next step in their careers and earn bigger paycheques for themselves and their families. Our investment in training at Toronto Pearson continues our mission to lift people up. To build a stronger Ontario, we need all hands on deck."

"The labour shortage Ontario is facing is of paramount importance. One of my top priorities is supporting women's economic security and prosperity – to help women across the province thrive. Women must be a part of filling the void our labour force currently has," said Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women's Social & Economic Opportunity. "That is why I am firmly committed to investing in women's skills. Last year, our government announced a new investment in one of our signature women's employment programs along with a call for proposals. We announced an additional $6.9 million over three years to expand the Investing in Women's Futures program. Investments like this will be key in helping women learn new skills and enter the labour market."

For more information on Toronto Pearson's job fair, please visit torontopearson.com/careers.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for five years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI has also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award for two years running, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19.

