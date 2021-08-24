We know people love grabbing their favourite products while at the airport, and now they don't need to travel to get the items they want. As not everyone is ready to travel yet, we are bringing the stores people love directly to them. It's simple for Ontario residents to order online and have products shipped directly to their homes. From beauty products to fashion accessories, the same travel shopping experience can be enjoyed at home with The Shops at Pearson, and there are even some with heavily discounted prices.

The launch of The Shops at Pearson is a perfect complement to our existing suite of online services at torontopearson.com. Using torontopearson.com, travellers can reserve parking, Reserve and Collect duty free items, browse menus and order food, book a lounge, order currency, and book Meet and Greet VIP services all from the convenience of their phones or computer.

To learn more about The Shops at Pearson, and to purchase, please visit www.ShopsatPearson.com.

