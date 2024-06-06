TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson is proud to announce it has received the "RHF Accessibility Certified Gold" rating, the highest accessibility rating awarded by the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification (RHFAC) program. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Toronto Pearson's ongoing commitment to becoming the most accessible airport in the world.

"This certification is the result of substantial investments and multiple improvements made at Toronto Pearson so that travelling is a barrier-free experience for everyone," said Kurush Minocher, Executive Director Customer Experience and Airline Relations at Toronto Pearson. "While we celebrate this achievement from the Rick Hansen Foundation, our journey does not stop here. We are committed to setting new global accessibility standards and will continue to make additional improvements so that flying at Toronto Pearson is a seamless experience for all travellers."

RHFAC is a national rating system that provides building owners with a comprehensive tool to measure accessibility, offers a roadmap for improvements, and recognizes dedication to accessibility. It measures the level of meaningful access based on the user experience of people with mobility, vision, and hearing disabilities, as well as individuals with neurodivergent needs

"Congratulations to Toronto Pearson for this fantastic achievement and for your leadership and commitment to accessibility. Over one billion people worldwide identify as having a disability and everyone regardless of their age or ability should have the opportunity to travel with comfort, dignity, and independence," said Rick Hansen, Founder of the Rick Hansen Foundation. "An accessible airport is a key step towards ensuring a more holistic and positive travel experience for all."

Some of the key changes Toronto Pearson has recently made to make the airport more accessible include:

Enhanced Accessibility Features

Hearing loops were installed to assist people with hearing aids or cochlear implants.

Added tactile and easy-to-understand signage across terminals, new automatic door openers, and frosted film and colour-contrasting strips on terminal doors to improve visibility.

Upgraded Comfort and Safety

Increased seating across the terminals with a variety of new indoor and outdoor seats, ensuring ample resting spots throughout the airport.

Installed over 450 tactile attention indicators, providing crucial cues for travellers who are blind or partially sighted.

Improved lighting in elevator lobbies and added visual emergency strobes in all public washrooms and parking garages.

Accessible Technology

Installed over 500 new accessible self-serve kiosks in various airline check-in areas, Canada customs processing spaces, and our parking garages, enhancing ease of use for all passengers.

Modernized Facilities

Comprehensive upgrades to washrooms with additional accessories, back support on accessible toilets, and enhanced assisted changeroom facilities featuring adjustable shower components and convenient amenities.

Expanded Services and Training

Partnered with the Canadian Hearing Society to integrate welcome greetings with American Sign Language interpreters on screens around the airport.

Continued to build upon our in-terminal training sessions with the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides Service Animal Training Program, allowing new service dogs to learn and practice airport experiences.

Expanded recognition of the Sunflower Lanyard Program to more airport workers to help support passengers with hidden disabilities.

To read more about accessibility at Toronto Pearson visit: https://www.torontopearson.com/en/accessibility

About Toronto Pearson

Toronto Pearson International Airport is Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. We flew 45 million passengers to 195 destinations across Canada and the globe in 2023, providing direct, daily service to over two-thirds of the world's economies. Pearson and its partners employ 50,000 people across the airport and contribute $42 billion annually to Ontario's economy as the second-largest economic zone in Canada. To support our vision of putting the joy back into travel, we are embarking on a journey to make Toronto Pearson a global leader in airport performance, customer care and sustainability.

Follow Toronto Pearson on X (formally Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Greater Toronto Airports Authority

For further information: GTAA Media Office, [email protected], (416) 776-3709