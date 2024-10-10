The first stream will assist organizations supporting individuals facing barriers to employment, particularly for underrepresented and marginalized groups.

The second stream will focus exclusively on advancing the construction trades through innovative workforce development projects to create a more robust, diverse, and reliable talent pipeline within the industry. Following the recent announcement of our decade-long capital plan Pearson LIFT, Toronto Pearson recognizes the critical need to address skilled-labour shortages and is taking meaningful steps to support initiatives that bolster different stages of the construction trades career journey.

"I'm excited that the Uplift Fund is investing $1.75 million to help individuals overcome employment barriers and build a skilled workforce in the construction trades," said Ruba Al-Nazer, Associate Director, Social Impact at Toronto Pearson. "As one of the region's largest employers, we recognize the need for a skilled workforce to support our growth and the broader community. This contribution highlights our commitment to breaking down employment barriers and ensuring both the airport and surrounding communities thrive."

Since 2019, the Uplift Fund has administered three annual calls for proposals and supported more than 25 community projects with more than $3 million in funding.

Eligible organizations can apply to fund a one-year project for a minimum of $100,000 and a maximum of $150,000.

This call for proposals will close on November 15, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. EST.

To learn more about the Uplift Fund, interested applicants are encouraged to register for an information session and visit http://www.torontopearson.com/propellerproject.

About Toronto Pearson

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods.

Toronto Pearson was named "Best Airport over 40 million passengers in North America'" in 2024 by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports, after winning the award five years running between 2017 and 2021. Toronto Pearson was also recognized in 2024 as one of "Canada's Best Employers" by Forbes.

