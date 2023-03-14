Implementation of this technology is another step towards Pearson's commitment to innovation and digitization

TORONTO, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) is today announcing that it is partnering with Assaia to help enable smoother, faster and more predictable operations through the deployment of Assaia ApronAI at all of Toronto Pearson International Airport's 106 gates.

Assaia provides an artificial intelligence solution to track every aspect of aircraft turnaround performance—physically preparing an aircraft when it lands until it takes off again for a new flight. By monitoring what is happening around the aircraft in real time, the data will be used to highlight and address inefficiencies, and to provide accurate estimates of timeliness to increase gate availability, improve on-time performance and be more transparent with passengers.

"We're creating the airport of the future, and innovation in apron operations will directly improve the passenger experience," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the GTAA. "We're pleased for the potential industry-wide transformation that may result from these new technologies. We are laser focused on innovations that will make Pearson and its whole apron ecosystem more efficient while reducing our carbon footprint."

The integration of this technology is another step towards digitization for Toronto Pearson. Assaia has monitored over 1.5 million flights and observed over 3 million turnaround events while working with Seattle-Tacoma Airport, Halifax Stanfield Airport, British Airways, London Gatwick and more.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson was named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for five years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI has also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award for three years running, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19.

For our corporate twitter channel, please visit @PearsonComms. For operational updates and passenger information, please visit @TorontoPearson/@AeroportPearson on Twitter. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram .

SOURCE Greater Toronto Airports Authority

For further information: GTAA Media Office | [email protected] | (416) 776-3709