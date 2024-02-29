TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson is thrilled to announce that nine local organizations will share a total of $770,000 in funding aimed at breaking down barriers to employment and cultivating opportunities for communities that neighbour the airport.

While the recipients range in size and scope, they all deliver compelling projects that advance workforce development in our surrounding communities. More specifically, these organizations are presenting creative and impactful ways for a diverse range of job seekers to find greater, meaningful employment and for employers to attract and retain local talent.

The nine organizations are:

Access Alliance Multicultural Health and Community Services: The Thrive Under the Rainbow (TURN) project aims to facilitate workforce entry through pre-employment programs at the West Toronto community hub by offering employment services for primarily African refugees who identify as 2SLGBTQI.

Achēv: The Job Action Club (JAC) is a job search support program for Ontario Works recipients that offers access to an online learning portal and a two-week in-person training program that covers job searching, interview preparation, and job coaching.

Rexdale Women's Centre: The Women's Employment and Labour Integration Training Program (WELITP) provides pre-employment services and job-search supports for Immigrant and Newcomer women to secure employment in Sales and Service occupations in Etobicoke. Participants will complete a 6 week in-person training and a 4-week work placement.

YWCA Toronto: The Digital Awareness Ready for Employment (DARE) project will provide training in digital literacy for the workplace. Primarily targeting women and gender diverse individuals, this training will focus on understanding and operating relevant digital tools for the workplace.

Windmill Microlending: The Empowering New Canadians: Tailored Career Coaching and Coaching Supports program will offer additional services such as career coaching, financial literacy training, mentorship, personalized loan management, and access to job opportunities to newcomers receiving micro-loans to advance their careers in the communities surrounding Toronto Pearson.

Blk Owned: The Black Youth Entrepreneurship Hub (BYEH) Community Platform will serve as an online learning portal with training modules to support Black youth in pursuing entrepreneurship as an alternative career path. The program will be delivered through two cohorts that incorporate online and in-person learning.

Brampton Venture Zone by TMU: The BReady Talent Program will grow in Peel Region to include Mississauga. This platform supports Small Medium Sized businesses (SMEs) in identifying and hiring local professionals. This platform will support Newcomers and other professionals from racialized and underrepresented groups in finding their first full-time job in Canada.

MABELLEarts: This funding will support the MABELLEworks employment support program that targets youth, women and newcomer residents in the Mabelle Avenue area of Etobicoke and provides one-on-one support, group training and experiential work placements.

Black Physicians Association of Ontario: The HELP- Health Equity Leadership Professionals Project is a new program to support internationally trained Black physicians to enter the medical field in Canada. The project will focus on offering mentorship and exam preparation to participants.

Since 2018, Toronto Pearson's Uplift Fund has been investing and collaborating in programming, advocacy, and research to support local residents in gaining the skills, connections and opportunities needed to be meaningfully employed.

In 2022 alone, the airport invested $387,000 to support local residents with employment training and helped fill hundreds of jobs. This year, Toronto Pearson is proud to be nearly doubling the amount of money going to local organizations, which is anticipated to support 1,100 individuals gain access to meaningful opportunities.

"We are thrilled to announce the recipients of the Toronto Pearson's Uplift Fund, our largest since 2019. We know the airport is an integral part of the community we serve, and our commitment to surrounding communities has never been stronger," said Robyn Connelly, Director, Sustainability and Social Impact, Toronto Pearson. "We look forward to working with these great organizations to help break down barriers to employment opportunities for residents in communities around the airport," she added.



To learn more about the Uplift Fund and the 2023 funding recipients, please visit torontopearson.com/propellerproject.

