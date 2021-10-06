Today's announcement marks the latest evolution in a world's-first partnership between Toronto Pearson and Uber Eats, originally announced in 2019. In addition to the convenience that Uber Eats at Toronto Pearson offers to users, avoiding lineups when picking up food helps create a safer experience that reduces physical contact—an important consideration during the COVID-19 pandemic—and saves time for airport workers and passengers alike.

"This ground-breaking partnership is proof positive that maintaining a strong focus on health and cultivating a convenient airport experience are not mutually exclusive concepts," says Giovanna Verrilli, Director, Commercial Development at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "We look forward to continuing to work with Uber Eats to increase choice and convenience for passengers and airport workers as this partnership grows."

"In April, Uber Eats launched pickup on mobile orders at Toronto Pearson to create a safer, contactless experience, and save time for workers and passengers conducting essential travel," says Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada. "Now as more Canadians are travelling, we're happy to offer more restaurant options for users, and begin implementing this innovative offering at other airports in North America."

