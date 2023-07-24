Toronto Pearson Airport welcomes Osmow's authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant to Terminal 1

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson Airport is excited to announce the opening of a highly anticipated addition to its culinary scene. Osmow's, a renowned family restaurant chain, opened its first-ever airport location on July 15. Situated in Terminal 1's domestic sector, post-security, Osmow's will introduce travellers to an enticing menu of modern Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes.

"We are excited to introduce Osmow's to Toronto Pearson Airport," said Khalil Lambert, Chief Commercial Officer, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "As a leading airport dedicated to providing dining options that reflect the broad diversity of Toronto, we believe Osmow's will be an outstanding addition that will offer travellers a great Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern dining experience."

Toronto Pearson Airport serves as a gateway to Canada, welcoming millions of passengers annually. With its commitment to exceptional quality and service, introducing Osmow's will enhance the airport's culinary landscape, offering a unique blend of flavours that reflects Toronto's rich cultural diversity.

Since its inception in 2001, Osmow's has been owned and operated by a local family who sought to share their culinary heritage with the community. Today, Osmow's has rapidly become one of North America's fastest-growing quick-service restaurant chains, boasting over 140 outlets. Known for serving the best shawarmas in North America, Osmow's takes great pride in its Canadian classic - shawarma poutine.

The Banmore Group states, "With the first ever location of Osmow's opening at Pearson international airport, we are thrilled and excited to serve Middle Eastern cuisine with our trademark customer service!"

