Toronto Hydro Adds First Fully Electric Bucket Truck to its Fleet

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro is one of the first utilities in Ontario to add a fully electric bucket truck to its fleet. This addition to Toronto Hydro's decarbonized fleet marks an important step forward for the utility company's commitment to the electrification of fleet operations and achieving net-zero emissions in its operations by 2040.

The utility's fully electric bucket truck is expected to be integrated into operations by early next year, and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and eliminate noise pollution while completing essential work across the city. The truck is a historic addition to Toronto Hydro's electric fleet of 13 fully battery electric vehicles and 53 hybrid vehicles.

To ensure seamless integration and operational readiness and gather valuable insights to further net-zero operations, Toronto Hydro will pilot the electric bucket truck in its training yard. The training yard serves as a testing ground for operational equipment and a hub for utility employees to learn and hone their skills in a controlled environment.

To learn more about Toronto Hydro's climate action and sustainability efforts, please visit www.torontohydro.com/reports.

QUICK FACTS

Toronto Hydro is one of only 13 electrical utilities in Canada to be designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada

In 2022, Toronto Hydro reduced fleet fuel consumption and associated emissions by approximately 11 per cent relative to 2021 through fleet-related initiatives, including anti-idling technology, use of bio-diesel and use of hybrid/fully electric vehicles

In 2022, Toronto Hydro reduced greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 8 per cent compared to the previous year, and by 40 per cent compared to 2018

To date, Toronto Hydro's electric fleet consists of a fully electric bucket truck, 13 fully battery electric vehicles and 53 hybrid vehicles

To date, in partnership with the City of Toronto and the Toronto Parking Authority, Toronto Hydro has installed 47 on-street electric vehicle charging stations

QUOTES

"Toronto Hydro is proud to be one of the first utilities in Ontario to integrate a fully electric bucket truck into its operations. This is a major milestone that demonstrates our ongoing commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from our operations, including through the electrification of our fleet."

Daniel McNeil, Corporate Spokesperson, Toronto Hydro

About Toronto Hydro

The Corporation is a holding company that wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) — distributes electricity; and

Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. — provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of the Corporation and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 791,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 17 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

