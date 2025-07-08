Toronto Hydro and OPEN Technologies to offer AI-powered decarbonization planning tool for building owners

TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro and OPEN Technologies are pleased to announce that they will work together to help enable building owners to plan energy-efficient retrofits using OPEN Technologies' Virtual Decarbonization Planning tool. Through this initiative, Toronto Hydro is expected to offer virtual building audits or virtual decarbonization plans to eligible customers at no cost. OPEN Technologies' tool uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help building owners and managers understand their current energy use and the specific retrofits that they can implement to help lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduce energy costs.

This collaboration underscores Toronto Hydro's commitment to reducing emissions in Toronto by helping to enable electrification and promoting the adoption of energy-efficient technologies such as heat pumps, electric vehicle charging, hot water heating, solar, and battery energy storage.

"We're always looking for ways to support our customers on their electrification journey," said Jana Mosley, CEO of Toronto Hydro. "By working with OPEN Technologies, we're harnessing the power of AI provide building owners with ways to advance their energy efficiency and decarbonization efforts."

OPEN Technologies, a leading climate technology company with offices in Vancouver and Toronto, specializes in using surrogate modelling and market leading expertise in deep energy retrofits to help accelerate decarbonization efforts.

The Virtual Decarbonization Planning tool helps building owners quickly and accurately assess the best retrofit strategies for their properties, leveraging advanced modelling to optimize energy savings and emissions reductions. By making it easier for customers to access this technology, Toronto Hydro is seeking to allow more building owners to take advantage of the benefits of smart energy planning.

"This relationship is a huge step forward in providing Toronto building owners with the tools and information they need to make deep energy retrofits more accessible and scalable," said Donovan Woollard, CEO of OPEN Technologies. "Our AI-powered platform is designed to empower building owners with accurate, data-driven insights that make it easier to plan and implement high-impact retrofits. We are excited to work with Toronto Hydro to bring this technology to its customers and help accelerate the transition to a low-carbon built environment."

Building owners interested in accessing the Virtual Decarbonization Planning tool can email [email protected] or visit opentech.eco/products/virtual-audits-and-decarbonization-planning for more details.

About Toronto Hydro

Toronto Hydro Corporation is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) — distributes electricity; and

Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. — provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of the Corporation and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 797,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 17 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

About Open Technologies

OPEN Technologies is a Canadian technology company specializing in energy and decarbonization solutions. With expertise in surrogate modelling and deep energy retrofits, OPEN Technologies helps to provide cutting-edge tools that help building owners reduce emissions, lower energy costs, and accelerate the transition to zero carbon economy.

