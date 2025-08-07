Toronto Hydro recognized for excellence in IT innovation with CIO Award win

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro is proud to announce its GenAI Agent, a chatbot for operations and engineering teams, has been recognized as a CIO Awards Canada winner for 2025.

This generative AI-powered chatbot agent helps significantly improve how employees within the Engineering Standards and Operations team access and interact with technical information. Built on Microsoft Azure's OpenAI platform using a Retrieval-Augmented Generation framework, the agent delivers fast, accurate, and context-aware responses by extracting insights from thousands of pages of engineering and operations documents.

The tool enables faster decision-making, further improves compliance, and makes information more accessible for employees. It streamlines complex design and construction workflows — from engineering standards to operation procedures and design checklists — and enhances efficiency by offering instant guidance on process, design codes and regulations. The tool is expected to deliver significant productivity improvements while also supporting employees with their work.

The successful deployment of the agent demonstrates Toronto Hydro's ability to integrate cutting-edge AI solutions into the everyday workplace. By enabling faster and more accurate access to critical engineering knowledge, the agent is advancing operational efficiency and enhanced decision-making across teams.

The CIO Awards Canada celebrate excellence in IT leadership and innovation, recognizing organizations that leverage technology to drive meaningful impact, streamline operations and create a competitive advantage.

"This award is a testament to the incredible collaboration between our engineering and technology teams. The GenAI Agent is a strategic tool that empowers our employees to work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence so we can continue delivering safe, reliable power today and in the future."

- Humie Woo, Chief Information Officer, Toronto Hydro

This is Toronto Hydro's first win at the CIO Awards Canada

The GenAI Agent for our operation and engineering teams launched in May 2024

Key benefits delivered: Reduction in internal work requests related to engineering and construction standards, enabling engineering teams to focus on high-priority tasks Improved productivity and reduction in time spent searching and retrieving relevant information, increasing productivity Enhanced compliance with industry standards through consistent and accurate access to up-to-date documentation



ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) – distributes electricity; and

Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. – provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of Toronto Hydro and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 796,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

