TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro is proud to sponsor Powering Progress: Toronto's Electric Revolution, an engaging and immersive history exhibition hosted at one of Toronto's most iconic heritage sites, Casa Loma. The exhibition, presented by Liberty Entertainment group, runs until August 24, 2025, in Casa Loma's Carriage Room. Tickets are on sale now at casaloma.ca.

New exhibition Powering Progress: Toronto’s Electric Revolution opens at Casa Loma, sponsored by Toronto Hydro (CNW Group/Toronto Hydro Corporation)

Powering Progress, Toronto's Electric Revolution, retells Toronto's journey to electric innovation through the lens of Sir Henry Pellatt, the visionary behind the Electrical Development Company. The exhibition offers a window into life in early 20th century Toronto, as impacted by electrification of the streets, homes and transit systems.

"Toronto Hydro is proud to sponsor this exhibit that celebrates the powerful journey of electricity in Toronto.," said Jana Mosley, President and CEO of Toronto Hydro. "Toronto Hydro has played an important role in helping to grow the dynamic and electrified city we serve today and is honoured to be a part of this story. As we look ahead, we remain committed to supporting the city's electrification and building a brighter tomorrow."

"Liberty Group and Casa Loma are proud to be part of a historic moment, bringing hydro power back to Casa Loma through our collaborative exhibit with Toronto Hydro," said Nick Di Donato, President and CEO of Liberty Entertainment Group. "Sir Henry Pellatt was a visionary and a true entrepreneur. He harnessed the power of Niagara Falls and brought electricity to Toronto, lighting the city's streets as president of the Toronto Electric Light Company. Thanks to his efforts, Toronto became the second city in Canada — after Ottawa — to join the electric revolution. Today, in partnership with Toronto Hydro, we are excited to share the full story of electricity in Toronto. Together, we celebrate the innovation, ambition and engineering that have powered this great city for generations."

The new exhibit follows the powerful journey of electricity from Niagara Falls to the heart of Toronto — a vision sparked by Sir Henry Pellatt's Electrical Development Company. Guests will discover how hydroelectricity lit up Toronto's homes, streets and industries, transforming daily life and shaping the city's growth. The exhibit traces more than a century of electrification, from the founding of Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited and its appliance store to the evolving technologies that power modern life. Archival photos reveal how electricity changed the cityscape — and how access to that power wasn't always equal.

Explore the electric artifacts and stories that bring Toronto's adaptation to light and power to life.

From turn-of-the-century innovations to today's smart grid, see how Toronto Hydro has energized the city and connected its people through every stage of electrification.

Sharing Toronto stories

Beyond the façade of innovation and exorbitant wealth, Casa Loma offers a lens to uncover the multitude of histories that existed within Edwardian Toronto. Visitors may trace the technological advancements of electric technology through the homes, streets and industries of Toronto, and across decades of Toronto Hydro's development. Visualize the lived experiences and disparities in access to electricity throughout the city and the first twenty years of hydro development with archival photos of the city's adaptations of light. The electric artifacts of this exhibition encompass the various uses of electricity at the turn of the century and highlight how dramatically life has changed since.

Legacies of sustainability

Hydroelectric power, the first large-scale sustainable renewable energy source of the 20th century, helped keep the smog at bay and laid the foundation for meeting today's clean energy goals. The exhibition explores how hydroelectricity expanded early Torontonians' understanding of power and consumption. Discover how Toronto Hydro's Hydro-Electric Shops helped a society unfamiliar with — and even scared of — navigate electricity. Trace the legacy of sustainability through wartime energy conservation, technological advancement and Toronto Hydro's modern initiatives.

ABOUT CASA LOMA

Casa Loma is one of Toronto's most recognized landmarks, a museum offering a grand and unique historical setting for exhibitions, events, and performances. The castle was built in the 1910s by wealthy Canadian financier, Sir Henry Pellatt, who lived at Casa Loma with his wife, Lady Mary Pellatt, until 1924. Sir Henry brought Hydroelectric power from Niagara Falls to Toronto, investing in the city's infrastructure and powering its transit and streetlights. Today, Casa Loma, known for its historical and architectural significance, is a heritage site that draws in visitors from all over the world. Situated on five acres, it was once the largest private residence in Canada, with ninety-eight rooms designed by architect EJ Lennox, featuring secret passageways, elaborately decorated rooms with authentic period furnishings and breathtaking views of the Toronto skyline from its towers. For more information visit www.casaloma.ca and on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @CasaLomaToronto

ABOUT LIBERTY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

For over three decades the Liberty Entertainment Group, led by Nick Di Donato, has been redefining Toronto's restaurant, nightlife, and special event experience. As developers and operators of landmark establishments, the Liberty Entertainment Group has become recognized as one of the most successful and innovative companies in the industry. The company continues to gain success and acknowledgment for its impressive roster of unique venues, including Toronto's premier special event facilities, Casa Loma, and Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex and is also responsible for the development of Toronto's most prolific restaurants including BlueBlood Steakhouse, Michelin-starred Don Alfonso 1890, Michelin-starred DaNico, two Cibo Wine Bar locations (King St. West, and Yorkville) Blue Bovine Steak and Seafood House and Bovine Wine Club at Union Station, and Rogers Downsview. With over 500,000 square feet of hospitality space, the Liberty Entertainment Group caters to a diverse clientele of upwards of 1.75 million people per year including A list celebrities, sports personalities, and industry leaders. Visit www.libertygroup.com

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) – distributes electricity; and Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. – provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto. The principal businesses of Toronto Hydro and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, if has approximately 796,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

X: x.com/TorontoHydro

Instagram: instagram.com/torontohydro

Facebook: facebook.com/torontohydro

YouTube: youtube.com/torontohydro

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/toronto-hydro

SOURCE Toronto Hydro Corporation

Brie Davis, Media and Public Relations, 416-903-6845, [email protected]