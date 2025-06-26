Corporate Knights ranks Toronto Hydro first among electricity transmission and distribution utilities in Canada

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto Hydro has ranked first for corporate citizenship among electricity transmission and distribution utilities in Canada in Corporate Knights Magazine's annual ranking. Toronto Hydro also earned the sixth spot in the magazine's annual ranking of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens.

For more than 20 years, Corporate Knights Inc. has published one of the world's largest circulation magazines with a specific focus on the intersection of business and sustainability.

This year's ranking assessed 344 companies using a set of environmental, social and governance indicators. Each organization was evaluated against their industry peers using publicly available information.

Toronto Hydro's recognition reflects its strong performance in sustainability, including its commitment to reaching net-zero direct emissions (known as scope one) and significantly reducing indirect emissions (scope two) by 2040. This recognition also highlights Toronto Hydro's ongoing efforts to enhance grid reliability and foster a diverse and inclusive workplace.

To learn more about Toronto Hydro's environmental performance, please visit torontohydro.com/environment.

QUICK FACTS

This is the eighth time that Toronto Hydro has been recognized for its leadership in Environmental, Social and Governance, sustainability and climate adaptation by Corporate Knights Inc.'s Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada list

Toronto Hydro is one of only 12 electrical utilities in Canada to be designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, in recognition of its sustainability performance

Toronto Hydro operates an externally certified Environmental, Health and Safety Management System in accordance with the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) 2015 Standard for Environmental Management Systems (ISO 14001:2015) and 2018 Standard for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (ISO 45001:2018)

Electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles account for 30 per cent of Toronto Hydro's fleet

Toronto Hydro achieved a 19 per cent reduction in building emissions in 2024 compared to 2019

QUOTE

"At Toronto Hydro, sustainability isn't just a goal, it's embedded in our purpose and values. Being recognized by Corporate Knights for the eighth time reflects our commitment to powering a cleaner, more resilient Toronto while supporting the city's journey to net-zero. We're proud to lead by example in building a sustainable energy future for all Torontonians."

- Jana Mosley, President and CEO, Toronto Hydro

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) – distributes electricity; and

Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. – provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of Toronto Hydro and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 796,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

