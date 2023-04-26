MONTREAL, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Wealthica and Vezgo , two leading financial and wealth data aggregators, have recently announced their intention to unite their collaboration to create a new B2B-focused brand called Wealthica Business Solutions . The joint venture seeks to provide linked account APIs that cover both traditional finance and Web3 Crypto Data , whitelabel 360-view dashboards, wealth data aggregation & insights, and other embedded finance products.

A key feature of this partnership is the linked account APIs, which will allow businesses in the financial sector to access and manage their clients' financial data from over 450 sources. This provides a holistic view of their wealth and investment portfolios and enables developers to create the best digital assets and stock tracking apps .

Wealthica Business Solutions will offer a unified financial data solution, combining the strengths of both firms. The merger creates a comprehensive platform covering wealth data capabilities for both digital and traditional assets.

"We are thrilled to announce that we are joining forces with Vezgo, which will result in the creation of a leading financial aggregation platform," said Billy Kawasaki, General Manager of Wealthica. "The combination of Wealthica and Vezgo's technologies will provide our users with a comprehensive and customizable solution, making it easier for them to retrieve, manage and leverage wealth data."

Roberto Montesi, the CEO of Vezgo, expressed his excitement about the partnership with Wealthica and the opportunity to lead the business division in its future growth. "We are thrilled to join forces with Wealthica and offer a comprehensive suite of products that cater to the evolving needs of businesses in the financial sector," he said. "Our integrated services provide a perfect fit for financial institutions seeking a single provider for all their financial data aggregation needs, both today and in the future."

Furthermore, Montesi added, "I look forward to leveraging the expertise and resources of both Vezgo and Wealthica to provide innovative solutions that address the complex challenges facing our clients in the rapidly evolving financial landscape."

This change is effective immediately, and users of both platforms will continue to enjoy the same services with further enhancements.

About Wealthica:

Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately-owned firm specializing in empowering investors and financial advisors with a complete view of their financial data. Through the Wealthica dashboard app and Vezgo API, Wealthica serves more than 65 000 users and aggregates more than $25 billion dollars worth of assets, including crypto holdings, stocks and bonds, real estate, and more. Wealthica supports more than 250 financial institutions including many cryptocurrency institutions.

About the Vezgo Crypto Aggregation API

Vezgo provides a complete set of Crypto Data APIs and solutions to empower Web2 Fintechs and financial institutions, such as taxes, insurance, wealth management and compliance, to bridge the gap into Web3. Using Vezgo, developers can quickly access all of their users' crypto investment positions, balances, tokens and trades history from a single Crypto Data API. Vezgo consolidates data from more than 250 crypto exchanges, wallets and blockchains.

